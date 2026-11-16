Enterprises are facing a “capability paradox” with AI skills

Senior business leaders report significant individual gains from AI, but new research warns of a growing “capability paradox” with workers at lower levels across the enterprise.

In a study from PA Consulting , nearly three-quarters (70%) of senior leaders revealed AI helps them “achieve things they could not have done before”.

Leaders report notable improvements in productivity and time savings, with the technology helping free up bandwidth on a daily basis. More than two-thirds (68%), for example, said AI enables them to “focus on higher-value work” rather than drudging through repetitive tasks.

Usage rates and the quality of work are also improving among senior leaders, the study found. Senior figures use the technology around 6.9 times a day on average, according to PA Consulting, while 72% said they are delivering higher quality levels of work.

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Speaking to ITPro, Dean Collins, people and technology expert at PA Consulting, said the report shows that AI “presents back to the individual their own capability and expertise”. Put simply, with greater experience comes greater confidence and competency when using AI.

“The more senior someone is, the more likely they are to use AI, and the more confident they are likely to be in their own skills,” he told ITPro.

“So someone that has years of experience, someone who knows what good looks like, who is able to interrogate AI and use it to test and challenge their thinking, and get to a robust conclusion that they believe will work based on what they've seen before,” Collins added.

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“They're going to get a better output from it versus someone who may have limited experience.”

Entry-level workers need a helping hand

It’s among those with less experience where the “capability paradox” comes into play, according to PA Consulting. Just over one-third (38%) of entry-level or junior employees report the same benefits in terms of getting work done while only 43% recorded higher quality levels of work.

Collins told ITPro there are a number of ways leaders can help reduce this growing gap. Indeed, the study outlines a four-point strategy starting with skills development for workers.

This could go a long way to help improving competency with the technology, but also in terms of boosting confidence – an area which is lacking. Just one-in-eight (12%) respondents said they trust AI’s judgement over their own, for example.

More than a quarter (26%), meanwhile, said they “feel uncomfortable signing off work that has been shaped by AI”.

“The main one that I mention is development for people in more junior roles, because we, or many organizations, are giving AI to everyone,” he said.

“For someone early on in their career, if they are not equipped with the know-how, the knowledge and expertise to interrogate those outputs, or know what good looks like, or know how to get it, then then they're not able to do that.”

Crucially, fostering a more confident culture of AI use will have long-term benefits for organizations when considering future talent pipelines.

The junior and mid-level workers of today will eventually filter into senior leadership roles, meaning that boosting AI competency and encouraging experimentation earlier on will pay dividends.

“If we look five or 10 years into the future, so in a world where people who are maybe low to mid-level managers today. In a decade or so, they're going to be leaders of the future, and as they progress through their career, if AI is used more extensively, then is AI potentially preventing them from failing and preventing them from learning, which are then the things you lean on when you're a leader,” Collins told ITPro.

Human expertise in the spotlight

AI skills development has become a recurring talking point for enterprises over the last three years, with business leaders scrambling to bolster workforce capabilities and competency.

According to PA Consulting, the findings of the report show that the “capability paradox” ultimately shows that efficiency with the technology comes down to time-tested “human” skills.

“The technology that promises to put expertise within everyone’s reach may ultimately make human expertise more valuable than ever,” the report noted.

Research from Multiverse last year, for example, found “soft skills” have become a key focus for business leaders. The report noted that enterprises are increasingly adopting a combined approach to AI adoption, blending technical proficiency alongside broader skills development programs.

More recent analysis from Kyndryl underlined the importance of skills development when it comes to AI readiness on an enterprise-wide basis. The firm’s third annual Readiness Report warned many firms are failing to invest in skills development, which is actively harming adoption rates.

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