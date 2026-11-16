Enterprises are facing a “capability paradox” with AI skills
AI skills confidence among entry and junior-level workers is lagging behind seniors
Senior business leaders report significant individual gains from AI, but new research warns of a growing “capability paradox” with workers at lower levels across the enterprise.
In a study from PA Consulting, nearly three-quarters (70%) of senior leaders revealed AI helps them “achieve things they could not have done before”.
Leaders report notable improvements in productivity and time savings, with the technology helping free up bandwidth on a daily basis. More than two-thirds (68%), for example, said AI enables them to “focus on higher-value work” rather than drudging through repetitive tasks.
Usage rates and the quality of work are also improving among senior leaders, the study found. Senior figures use the technology around 6.9 times a day on average, according to PA Consulting, while 72% said they are delivering higher quality levels of work.
Speaking to ITPro, Dean Collins, people and technology expert at PA Consulting, said the report shows that AI “presents back to the individual their own capability and expertise”. Put simply, with greater experience comes greater confidence and competency when using AI.
“The more senior someone is, the more likely they are to use AI, and the more confident they are likely to be in their own skills,” he told ITPro.
“So someone that has years of experience, someone who knows what good looks like, who is able to interrogate AI and use it to test and challenge their thinking, and get to a robust conclusion that they believe will work based on what they've seen before,” Collins added.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
“They're going to get a better output from it versus someone who may have limited experience.”
Entry-level workers need a helping hand
It’s among those with less experience where the “capability paradox” comes into play, according to PA Consulting. Just over one-third (38%) of entry-level or junior employees report the same benefits in terms of getting work done while only 43% recorded higher quality levels of work.
Collins told ITPro there are a number of ways leaders can help reduce this growing gap. Indeed, the study outlines a four-point strategy starting with skills development for workers.
This could go a long way to help improving competency with the technology, but also in terms of boosting confidence – an area which is lacking. Just one-in-eight (12%) respondents said they trust AI’s judgement over their own, for example.
More than a quarter (26%), meanwhile, said they “feel uncomfortable signing off work that has been shaped by AI”.
“The main one that I mention is development for people in more junior roles, because we, or many organizations, are giving AI to everyone,” he said.
“For someone early on in their career, if they are not equipped with the know-how, the knowledge and expertise to interrogate those outputs, or know what good looks like, or know how to get it, then then they're not able to do that.”
Crucially, fostering a more confident culture of AI use will have long-term benefits for organizations when considering future talent pipelines.
The junior and mid-level workers of today will eventually filter into senior leadership roles, meaning that boosting AI competency and encouraging experimentation earlier on will pay dividends.
“If we look five or 10 years into the future, so in a world where people who are maybe low to mid-level managers today. In a decade or so, they're going to be leaders of the future, and as they progress through their career, if AI is used more extensively, then is AI potentially preventing them from failing and preventing them from learning, which are then the things you lean on when you're a leader,” Collins told ITPro.
Human expertise in the spotlight
AI skills development has become a recurring talking point for enterprises over the last three years, with business leaders scrambling to bolster workforce capabilities and competency.
According to PA Consulting, the findings of the report show that the “capability paradox” ultimately shows that efficiency with the technology comes down to time-tested “human” skills.
“The technology that promises to put expertise within everyone’s reach may ultimately make human expertise more valuable than ever,” the report noted.
Research from Multiverse last year, for example, found “soft skills” have become a key focus for business leaders. The report noted that enterprises are increasingly adopting a combined approach to AI adoption, blending technical proficiency alongside broader skills development programs.
More recent analysis from Kyndryl underlined the importance of skills development when it comes to AI readiness on an enterprise-wide basis. The firm’s third annual Readiness Report warned many firms are failing to invest in skills development, which is actively harming adoption rates.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
Gartner says CIOs must apply the brakes on AI to balance value and risk
News Careless AI consumption is having the biggest drag on AI momentum, according to Gartner analysts
-
‘This is a massive change’: PagerDuty wants to supercharge incident response with a new SRE agent and command center
News The new Paige agent from PagerDuty will act as a digital assistant for teams battling incidents
-
‘Organizations will not generate cost savings from AI at this point’: Just 3% of companies have recorded cost savings with AI – but that isn’t stopping them from investing more
News More than one-third of AI projects have run over budget, but business leaders are still bullish on investment
-
A big tech taskforce has unveiled a blueprint for UK AI leadership – but time for action is running out
News Success depends on deeper collaboration between government, industry, local leaders and communities
-
Microsoft says AI is causing a workforce rupture among British businesses – leaders are backing the technology, but workers still aren’t sold
News New Microsoft research shows a huge disconnect between leadership and employees when it comes to confidence in the UK leading in AI
-
ISACA CEO says AI compliance will be like 'SOX on steroids'
News Businesses will need to do far more work in far less time to meet stringent regulations
-
‘The most useful thing a leader can do right now is admit the plan is unfinished’: Workers are being told to use AI, but not why to use it – here’s why that matters
News A Culture Amp survey shows workers are eager for AI tools, but they'd like to know the business goal of the technology
-
AI skills investment could boost the UK economy by £80 billion – but there's still a long way to go before firms can capitalize on the technology
News Researchers are calling for a Skills Tax Credit to incentivize employers