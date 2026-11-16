Microsoft 365 outage: Company exec lifts lid on the ‘cascading failure’ that caused lengthy disruption

Microsoft has revealed the cause of a lengthy outage that disrupted Microsoft 365 services for millions of users worldwide.

On 12 November, customers globally began reporting issues with core Microsoft 365 services, with many unable to access platforms such as Copilot, Exchange, and Defender.

In an update via X , Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s EVP for Copilot, Agents, and Platform, attributed the incident to “three main factors” which impacted networking systems that Microsoft 365 relies on.

Lamanna issued an apology for the incident and urged customers to refer to the Microsoft 365 Admin Center for a full rundown of the outage.

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“We are deeply sorry for the impact to all our customers and recognize the impact that this has on their normal business and operations,” he wrote. “More details on the root cause can be found in the Microsoft 365 Admin center, and an abridged version can be found below.”

Microsoft 365 outage: A “latent defect”

According to Lamanna, the first of the three issues that contributed to the outage lay in “latent defect” which overloaded servers and impacted responsiveness. This was due to a “lock contention” that prevented the machine from responding, he noted.

“This defect was the result of a fix that was prepared specifically for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers,” Lamanna explained. “Neither the underlying defect for the fix applies to broader Windows deployments.”

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According to Lamanna, Microsoft first observed this issue during an earlier update for Microsoft 365 in July 2026.

“The update went through safe deployment and saturated globally over several weeks, during which time no issues were observed. For more than three months, the change was deployed worldwide without impact,” he noted.

Microsoft’s normal load testing procedures failed to pick up on the issue because of the different traffic and SKUs used in testing labs, however.

“The contention issue is worsened on machines with more cores and newer hardware; whereas our load testing tended to focus on our weaker hardware SKUs with fewer cores.”

Networking struggles

The second factor came after a “surge in load” for networking gateways, according to Lamanna. This is because Microsoft 365 maintains two “independent and heterogeneous” gateway systems designed specifically for isolation and high availability.

“This allows many Microsoft 365 services to fail to/from them during outages or disruptions,” he explained.

Around 15 hours before the outages, Lamanna noted that Teams “failed over” from an alternative gateway to the primary one that supports Exchange Online.

“This increased the load on the networking gateway and changed its traffic patterns. This type of failover is part of normal operations and is integral to standard Microsoft resiliency efforts,” the post reads.

The final nail in the coffin

The combination of these two issues was exacerbated by the fact that nearly 14% of Microsoft’s server capacity for networking gateways was “out of service due to an unrelated issue from the previous day”.

Put simply, the increased load placed on networking capabilities triggered the aforementioned bug, which meant Microsoft infrastructure was unable to pick up the slack.

“This server capacity was on track to be returned to active service through routine maintenance and health processes. The service had sufficient capacity headroom, so the reduction in server capacity had no impact on its own,” Lamanna explained.

“Taken together, the increased load and the reduced server capacity, caused the network gateway to encounter the latent bug from July. This caused requests to build up until servers ultimately stopped responding.”

Lamanna noted that this all unfolded during the peak window for traffic in the United States.

A “cascading failure”

The issues that caused the outage thereafter resulted in a domino effect despite that Microsoft’s traffic management systems route users to other endpoints in the event of server outages.

This typically prevents interruptions for users when hardware, networking, or software defects occur. However, the redirected traffic “increased the likelihood” for the same problems to occur on remaining endpoints.

“This caused a cascading failure from server to server as the same amount of load was spread across fewer servers,” Lamanna noted.

“In less than two hours, the previously unknown defect was encountered across our fleet and rendered them unresponsive. At its lowest, more than 80% of servers were unresponsive.”

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