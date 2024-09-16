Meta will go ahead with plans to use UK data for AI training

Meta will continue using Facebook and Instagram posts from UK users to train its AI, potentially setting it up for further conflict with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

Earlier this summer, the company said it was delaying plans to use EU and UK user data to train its Meta AI software. However, it's now announced plans to go ahead, stating it was for the "benefit of its users".

"This means that our generative AI models will reflect British culture, history, and idiom, and that UK companies and institutions will be able to utilise the latest technology," the company said in a statement.

Meta has said it won't use people's private messages, nor information from accounts belonging to under-18s.

"We'll use public information – such as public posts and comments, or public photos and captions – from accounts of adult users on Instagram and Facebook to improve generative AI models for our AI at Meta features and experiences, including for people in the UK," it said.

From this week, users will start getting in-app notifications, through which they can opt out of the system; this, it says, satisfies a demand from the ICO. Unfortunately for Meta, though, the ICO isn't quite so certain that all is now well.

"In June, Meta paused its plans to use Facebook and Instagram user data to train generative AI in response to a request from the ICO. It has since made changes to its approach, including making it simpler for users to object to the processing and providing them with a longer window to do so," said Stephen Almond, executive director, regulatory risk, at the ICO.

"Meta has now taken the decision to resume its plans and we will monitor the situation as Meta moves to inform UK users and commence processing in the coming weeks."

And, he adds, "The ICO has not provided regulatory approval for the processing and it is for Meta to ensure and demonstrate ongoing compliance."

Meta has been using user data from other jurisdictions, including the US, for some time. It hasn't said whether it now plans to start using user data from the EU, but the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) – which regulates Meta in the EU – has already objected to the idea. Several national data protection authorities across the region have also voiced their disquiet.

Meanwhile, privacy rights non-profit campaign group Noyb has filed several complaints in individual EU nations, alleging that the company is in breach of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The move does, though, have the seal of approval from tech trade association the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA).

"It is very encouraging to see more cutting-edge AI development able to take place in the UK. This shows that genuine collaboration between industry and regulators can foster a framework where privacy protections and an environment conducive to investment and innovation work seamlessly together," said senior director and head of CCIA's London office Matthew Sinclair.

"Today is a positive sign for the government's ambitions for the UK's role in the global digital economy."