Top SSE use cases
Reduce complexity and fill modern data protection gaps
Many modern data protection tools fall short—specifically, when they focus on insider threats and neglect external threats to data. Proper data protection must be complete with strong security. The rise of SSE Security service edge (SSE) is the solution to these challenges.
It refers to complete platforms that reduce complexity and fill modern data protection gaps by integrating CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and more. Through cloud-delivered security at the edge, SSE offers maximum performance, scalability, and user experience.
The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest security cloud and was designed to secure any transaction long before the inception of SSE. It stops all insider and outsider risks to data. Read this report to learn the data protection use cases that customers leverage our SSE to address.
Download today.
Provided by Zscaler
