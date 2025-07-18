Okta and Palo Alto Networks are teaming up to ‘fight AI with AI’

Okta and Palo Alto Networks have announced an expanded partnership that aims to unify AI-driven security and deliver improved automated threat response.

The agreement sees the introduction of two new integrations, the first of which combines Okta Workforce Identity with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access Browser to create a conditional access method that restricts access to SSO apps to the secure browser.

Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI is also being integrated with Palo Alto’s AI-powered Cortex SecOps platform, extending to Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR, to equip organizations with a unified view of identity risks across their entire attack surface.

As AI continues to pose an increasing risk on user credentials, Stephen Lee, Okta’s VP of technology partnerships, said the integrations aim to help organizations incorporate identity into their infrastructure as part of a “fight AI with AI” approach.

"With Palo Alto Networks, Okta is proud to enhance the interoperability of our AI-powered platforms to prevent risks of siloed tools, providing nearly 2000 joint customers with a comprehensive view of their security posture, context-aware access controls, and secure authentication to stay ahead of today’s threats," he explained.

Secure access & threat detection gains

By integrating Okta Workforce Identity with the Prisma Access Browser, enterprises can now implement an additional defense layer for web-based activity.

This, the duo explained, will enable employees to securely access corporate web applications and data through the browser regardless of whether a device is managed or non-managed.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Security teams will gain enhanced visibility and control over SaaS and web application use, while users will benefit from a secure, consistent, and speedy browsing experience.

Additionally, the new integration between Okta and Palo Alto’s Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR offerings introduces additional authentication for risky access and user activity.

The combined capabilities tackle threats through automated responses such as revoking user access, ending active sessions, and quarantining of endpoints.

Fresh commitments to security

Okta and Palo Alto Networks said the new integrations reinforce their shared commitment to driving zero trust adoption while ensuring secure and seamless access for hybrid workforces.

Joint customers will benefit from a “clear, integrated path” to confidently secure operations while simultaneously reducing costs and complexity.

"Our deep integrations with Okta ensure that our solutions are engineered to work together, making it easier for our customers to achieve higher levels of security and user experience,” commented Pamela Cyr, Palo Alto Networks’ VP of technical partnerships.

“These new integrations, from securing application access with Prisma Access Browser to providing unified protection against identity threats through our Cortex platform, empower organizations with comprehensive, AI-driven defense."