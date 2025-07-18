Okta and Palo Alto Networks are teaming up to ‘fight AI with AI’
The expanded partnership aims to help shore up identity security as attackers increasingly target user credentials
Okta and Palo Alto Networks have announced an expanded partnership that aims to unify AI-driven security and deliver improved automated threat response.
The agreement sees the introduction of two new integrations, the first of which combines Okta Workforce Identity with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access Browser to create a conditional access method that restricts access to SSO apps to the secure browser.
Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI is also being integrated with Palo Alto’s AI-powered Cortex SecOps platform, extending to Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR, to equip organizations with a unified view of identity risks across their entire attack surface.
As AI continues to pose an increasing risk on user credentials, Stephen Lee, Okta’s VP of technology partnerships, said the integrations aim to help organizations incorporate identity into their infrastructure as part of a “fight AI with AI” approach.
"With Palo Alto Networks, Okta is proud to enhance the interoperability of our AI-powered platforms to prevent risks of siloed tools, providing nearly 2000 joint customers with a comprehensive view of their security posture, context-aware access controls, and secure authentication to stay ahead of today’s threats," he explained.
Secure access & threat detection gains
By integrating Okta Workforce Identity with the Prisma Access Browser, enterprises can now implement an additional defense layer for web-based activity.
This, the duo explained, will enable employees to securely access corporate web applications and data through the browser regardless of whether a device is managed or non-managed.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Security teams will gain enhanced visibility and control over SaaS and web application use, while users will benefit from a secure, consistent, and speedy browsing experience.
Additionally, the new integration between Okta and Palo Alto’s Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR offerings introduces additional authentication for risky access and user activity.
The combined capabilities tackle threats through automated responses such as revoking user access, ending active sessions, and quarantining of endpoints.
Fresh commitments to security
Okta and Palo Alto Networks said the new integrations reinforce their shared commitment to driving zero trust adoption while ensuring secure and seamless access for hybrid workforces.
Joint customers will benefit from a “clear, integrated path” to confidently secure operations while simultaneously reducing costs and complexity.
"Our deep integrations with Okta ensure that our solutions are engineered to work together, making it easier for our customers to achieve higher levels of security and user experience,” commented Pamela Cyr, Palo Alto Networks’ VP of technical partnerships.
“These new integrations, from securing application access with Prisma Access Browser to providing unified protection against identity threats through our Cortex platform, empower organizations with comprehensive, AI-driven defense."
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- MSPs are burned out and overworked as tool sprawl and IT complexity grows
- Brother UK revamps inkjet lineup to drive partner opportunities
- Effective Data and Cleo expand partnership to drive supply chain integration capabilities
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
What is parallel processing?
It’s the backbone of the internet and supercomputing – here’s everything you need to know about parallel processing
-
Open source: Why open ecosystems matter
Driving success with AI will require an industry-wide collaborative approach spanning the software and hardware domains
-
Despite the hype, cybersecurity teams are still taking a cautious approach to using AI tools
News Research from ISC2 shows the appetite for AI tools in cybersecurity is growing, but professionals are taking a far more cautious approach than other industries.
-
A new, silent social engineering attack is being used by hackers – and your security systems might not notice until it’s too late
News Security researchers have warned the 'FileFix' technique, which builds on the notorious 'ClickFix' tactic, is being used in the wild by threat actors.
-
MSPs emerge as key security partners for mid-market enterprises
News The MSP Customer Insight Report reveals 85% of mid-sized organizations now rely on MSPs for security support
-
Application layer DDoS attacks are skyrocketing – here's why
News The industry is seen as a prime target thanks to a reliance on online services and real-time transactions
-
Arrests made after huge HMRC scam campaign hit 100,000 accounts
News The Romanian nationals are accused of having used stolen data to make fraudulent claims
-
The ransomware boom shows no signs of letting up – and these groups are causing the most chaos
News Thousands of ransomware cases have already been posted on the dark web this year
-
Ingram Micro cyber attack: IT distributor says system restoration underway – but some customers might have to wait for a return to normality
News Ingram Micro is gradually getting back on its feet after a recent cyber attack severely disrupted systems.
-
M&S chair calls for mandatory reporting of cyber attacks after "traumatic" ransomware incident – but will it do more harm than good?
News M&S chair Archie Norman has called for mandatory reporting amid claims two large UK companies were hacked without any public knowledge.