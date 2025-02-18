Unlock profitability with Cove Data Protection
Take on more customers without increasing headcount
MSPs struggle with swapping one backup and recovery solution for another and can feel locked into an existing solution even if it is insecure, inefficient, and hinders profitability.
But Cove Data Protection by N‑able™ fixes these usual issues and changes the game for backup solutions.
In this eBook, we’ll learn about the backup and disaster recovery landscape, what MSPs really need in a backup and recovery solution, and why Cove is ideally suited to meet those needs.
Provided by N-Able
