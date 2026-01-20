‘Resilience debt’ is now one of the most pressing cyber challenges for enterprises – here's what it means and how you can tackle it

Can your company recover after a cyber attack? Perhaps not as well as you think, according to new research from Dell Technologies.

The vast majority of organizations have a cyber resilience strategy – 99% of those surveyed, according to the tech giant – but nearly two thirds of IT leaders think their bosses are overestimating their readiness.

That hubris is what the tech giant describes as "resilience debt", and it refers to the gap between what organizations believe they can recover from and what they can actually recover from

"That mismatch isn’t an abstract philosophical disagreement – it’s a leading indicator of resilience debt," said Colm Keegan, Senior Consultant at Dell Technologies, in a blog post . "Because when leaders believe they are more prepared than they are, they stop asking the deeper operational questions."

Those questions can include when the last recovery test was run, whether backups are validated or if the company just hopes they work, and if the team tried running a full restore.

Keegan argues that "recovery readiness decays unless it is actively refreshed," leaving organizations feeling prepared but caught off guard when they do fall victim to a cyber attack.

For example, backups can be corrupted or even targeted by attackers, while documentation ages out of use as staff depart or infrastructure changes.

The Dell study found that enterprises that test their recovery process monthly will have a 55% success rate, while those that test less frequently fall to 38%.

Crucially, it found that failing to recover is common. More than half (57%) of organizations surveyed said they did not recover as well as hoped following a recent incident or drill.

"That's resilience debt coming due," said Keegan.

Resilience debt vs security debt

Keegan compared resilience debt to security debt , which includes unpatched flaws or outdated policies. Recent research from Veracode shows eight-in-ten public sector organizations are leaving flaws unpatched for a year, while separate research from the security company shows remediation times have grown 47% over the last five years.

While there's no question that security debt also needs addressing, Dell is arguing that resilience debt is harder to spot and a tougher sell for companies.

"Resilience debt is more deceptive – because it remains hidden until the worst possible moment: When the organization actually needs to recover," he said.

Dell found that 78% of enterprises invest more in preventing attacks than prepping for recovery. While this is expected, Keegan said that imbalances often leave recovery “underfunded, untested, and underprioritized”.

"Prevention-only strategies don’t eliminate resilience debt; they accelerate it,” he added.

How to address resilience debt

So what should companies do to target resilience debt? Treat it as a strategic capability with board-level support, just like security, rather than an afterthought.

That idea echoes comments made by a Gartner analyst last year , who noted security leaders need to stop seeing resilience as a "tick box exercise”.

At a practical, technical level, Dell suggests that could include building "isolated cyber vaults" to protect critical data, using automated validation to test recovery, and running regular tests of recovery systems.

As with security debt, the good news is that enterprises can make headway in addressing the problem. But progress on this front depends on swift action, according to Keegan.

"Resilience debt is real. But it’s not irreversible."

