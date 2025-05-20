Dell brings new cybersecurity features to PowerStore, Data Domain, and PowerScale product lines
The company is leaning into the disaggregated infrastructure and AI-powered cybersecurity trends with these latest updates
Dell Technologies has revealed new cybersecurity features for three of its key data center hardware products, while also talking up its disaggregated, private cloud capabilities.
On the second day keynote of its annual conference in Las Vegas, hosted by chief operating officer Jeff Clarke, the company showed off AI-powered security enhancements for its PowerStore and PowerScale range.
Dell PowerStore, launched in 2020, now features advanced ransomware protection, which uses AI to analyze snapshots directly on the array.
“These localized scans enable the earliest possible detection of ransomware activity, validating data integrity to identify the last clean copy,” Varun Chharba, SVP of infrastructure and telecom marketing at Dell told journalists ahead of the announcement.
“The fact this is happening directly on the array pinpoints recoverable data quickly helping customers that are using PowerStore minimize the impact of cyber attacks and strengthen their overall data resiliency.”
Chhabra highlighted that using an “AI-powered learning engine” means the service isn’t just relying on known ransomware signatures, and instead looks for suspicious behavior like unusual deletions or encryption.
“This is also able to provide detailed post-attack forensic analysis to be able to drive efficient and curated recovery,” he added.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Dell PowerScale also gets the AI-enabled security treatment with the PowerScale Cybersecurity Suite. Similar to PowerStore’s new security features, it monitors for errant behaviour, flags anomalies, and, according to Dell Technologies, can “instantly” block attacks from malicious actors to prevent mass data deletion.
It also includes an air-gapped data vault for essential backups, as well as disaster recovery capabilities.
“It … also integrates with traditional incident response applications such as ServiceNow, which means that these capabilities can be executed and delivered directly from our customers’ existing ITSM (IT service management) solutions,” added Chharba.
The final element of the data center security announcements from Dell Technologies World was PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliances.
“Bringing all flash capabilities to PowerProtect Data Domain appliances,” said Chharba, “will redefine cyber resilience in the Data Domain portfolio.
“[It] provides radically faster performance while prioritizing energy efficiency, space savings, and advanced security.”
The company claims that Data Domain All-Flash appliance offers up to four-times faster stores, up to 100% faster data replication, and 2.8-times faster analytics for validating data integrity in a cyber recovery scenario.
Similarly, this also requires 40% less rackspace and consumes up to 80% less power than its HDD equivalent, according to Dell.
This news comes on the second day of Dell Technologies World, following a slew of announcements on the company’s AI Factories strategy both with long-time AI partner Nvidia, as well as AMD and Intel.
For more on those stories, as well as its latest laptop updates and other news, click here.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Michael Dell talks up the power of human and AI collaboration
- New Dell AI Factory partners debuted at Dell Technologies World 2025
- Dell Technologies wants to cut infrastructure costs – here's how it plans to do it
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
-
Futurum Group endpoint security trends 2023
whitepaper Protection across AI attack vectors
-
Workshop: Network security design for cloud
whitepaper Network security design
-
Hackers claim fresh Dell data breach just days after the company confirms probe into employee info leak
News In what could be the second Dell data breach in the space of a week, hackers claim to have accessed 3.5GB of company data
-
Dell says data breach affecting 49 million customers poses no 'significant risk’
News Dell claims customers aren’t exposed to significant risk in the wake of a major breach, but they should be wary of targeted social engineering attacks.
-
Dell and CrowdStrike expand partnership to drive unified security
News Dell’s MDR service with integrated CrowdStrike Falcon XDR is available directly and via channel partners
-
The Total Economic Impact™ of the Intel vPro® Platform as an endpoint standard
Whitepaper Cost savings and business benefits enabled by the Intel vPro® Platform as an endpotnt standard
-
PowerEdge - Cyber resilient infrastructure for a Zero Trust world
Whitepaper Combat threats with an in-depth security stance focused on data security
-
Redefining modern enterprise storage for mission-critical workloads
Whitepaper Evolving technology to meet the mission-critical needs of the most demanding IT environments