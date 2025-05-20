Dell brings new cybersecurity features to PowerStore, Data Domain, and PowerScale product lines

Dell Technologies has revealed new cybersecurity features for three of its key data center hardware products, while also talking up its disaggregated, private cloud capabilities.

On the second day keynote of its annual conference in Las Vegas, hosted by chief operating officer Jeff Clarke, the company showed off AI-powered security enhancements for its PowerStore and PowerScale range.

Dell PowerStore, launched in 2020, now features advanced ransomware protection, which uses AI to analyze snapshots directly on the array.

“These localized scans enable the earliest possible detection of ransomware activity, validating data integrity to identify the last clean copy,” Varun Chharba, SVP of infrastructure and telecom marketing at Dell told journalists ahead of the announcement.

“The fact this is happening directly on the array pinpoints recoverable data quickly helping customers that are using PowerStore minimize the impact of cyber attacks and strengthen their overall data resiliency.”

Chhabra highlighted that using an “AI-powered learning engine” means the service isn’t just relying on known ransomware signatures, and instead looks for suspicious behavior like unusual deletions or encryption.

“This is also able to provide detailed post-attack forensic analysis to be able to drive efficient and curated recovery,” he added.

Dell PowerScale also gets the AI-enabled security treatment with the PowerScale Cybersecurity Suite. Similar to PowerStore’s new security features, it monitors for errant behaviour, flags anomalies, and, according to Dell Technologies, can “instantly” block attacks from malicious actors to prevent mass data deletion.

It also includes an air-gapped data vault for essential backups, as well as disaster recovery capabilities.

“It … also integrates with traditional incident response applications such as ServiceNow, which means that these capabilities can be executed and delivered directly from our customers’ existing ITSM (IT service management) solutions,” added Chharba.

The final element of the data center security announcements from Dell Technologies World was PowerProtect Data Domain All-Flash appliances.

“Bringing all flash capabilities to PowerProtect Data Domain appliances,” said Chharba, “will redefine cyber resilience in the Data Domain portfolio.

“[It] provides radically faster performance while prioritizing energy efficiency, space savings, and advanced security.”

The company claims that Data Domain All-Flash appliance offers up to four-times faster stores, up to 100% faster data replication, and 2.8-times faster analytics for validating data integrity in a cyber recovery scenario.

Similarly, this also requires 40% less rackspace and consumes up to 80% less power than its HDD equivalent, according to Dell.

This news comes on the second day of Dell Technologies World, following a slew of announcements on the company’s AI Factories strategy both with long-time AI partner Nvidia , as well as AMD and Intel .

For more on those stories, as well as its latest laptop updates and other news, click here .

