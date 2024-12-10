Futurum Group endpoint security trends 2023

Prevent attacks and mitigate their impact

Futurum Group Endpoint Security Trends 2023
(Image credit: Dell)

Organizational cyber resiliency has become a board-level priority due to the growing incidence and severity of cyber-attacks and the increased risk this brings.

As enterprises look to prevent attacks and mitigate their impact when they inevitably occur, the security of endpoint devices, IT systems, software, networks, cloud environments, and associated supply chains is of particular concern.

