DevSecOps is dead...or is it?:
Effectively integrate security into the development processes
Many organizations still find it challenging to effectively implement and meaningfully integrate security into rapid, agile DevOps practices. Dive into Snyk’s six pillars for success and how we arrived here in the first place.
Snyk's new whitepaper DevSecOps is dead...or is it? dives into:
- Why traditional DevSecOps approaches often fall short
- The critical role of Developer Security in true DevSecOps success
- How to move beyond the limitations and achieve a more robust and efficient security posture
