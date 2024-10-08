Do more with less: Optimizing servers with HPE to maximize VMware licensing

Changes to the VMware by Broadcom licensing strategy has introduced significant changes to the virtualization market landscape.

These changes impact costs and necessitate strategic planning from IT departments and executive leaders. For companies utilizing VMware solutions, understanding these adjustments is essential for maintaining efficient operations and managing expenses effectively.

HPE is uniquely positioned to be your trusted guide through the changes in the virtualization market. As a hardware, software, and services vendor, HPE brings a breadth and depth of knowledge and capabilities unmatched in the market.

Most importantly, we have the experience and the understanding of what it takes to navigate a successful digital transformation, and we can help you no matter where you are in your journey.

