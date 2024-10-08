Do more with less: Optimizing servers with HPE to maximize VMware licensing
Your trusted guide through the changes in the virtualization market
Changes to the VMware by Broadcom licensing strategy has introduced significant changes to the virtualization market landscape.
These changes impact costs and necessitate strategic planning from IT departments and executive leaders. For companies utilizing VMware solutions, understanding these adjustments is essential for maintaining efficient operations and managing expenses effectively.
HPE is uniquely positioned to be your trusted guide through the changes in the virtualization market. As a hardware, software, and services vendor, HPE brings a breadth and depth of knowledge and capabilities unmatched in the market.
Most importantly, we have the experience and the understanding of what it takes to navigate a successful digital transformation, and we can help you no matter where you are in your journey.
Watch now
Provided by HPE
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.