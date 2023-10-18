Don’t let a cyber attack hold your business back
Embed a cyber conscious culture
Cyber security isn’t just an IT team responsibility; it’s an essential part of your organization’s operational resilience, and every employee has a part to play in ensuring your business is protected.
Establishing a culture of cyber security awareness among staff can be challenging, when many organizations claim to struggle with ever-evolving threats; so can you confidently say that your workforce is fully cyber-security aware?
BT can, and this whitepaper shares advice from their own experts, as well as foundational building blocks to help you get started.
Download the whitepaper today to discover how to prepare your entire organization to hold cyber security at its core, and how BT - as a trusted security partner - can open up new ways to protect and grow your business.
Provided by BT
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.