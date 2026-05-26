FBI warns Microsoft 365 users about another Phishing as a Service attack – here's how to avoid it
Kali365 platform is serious enough to garner a warning from the FBI
The FBI has warned about an attack against Microsoft systems using yet another Phishing as a Service platform called Kali365 that can gain access without intercepting user credentials.
The Kali365 platform was first spotted last month, and the US agency said it wanted to alert users of the threat caused by the Phishing as a Service (PhaaS) platform – a technique that's on the rise, with PhaaS kits increasing in sophistication and becoming more popular among rookie hackers.
"Kali365 has primarily been distributed via Telegram, enabling cyber threat actors to obtain Microsoft 365 access tokens and bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA) protocols without intercepting the user's credentials," the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said via a public service announcement.
Hackers with a subscription can use Kali365 to snag "OAuth" tokens that allow persistent access to Microsoft 365 environments.
While that's concerning on its own, the FBI noted that the Kali365 platform makes it easier for hackers to have success targeting such systems. "Kali365 lowers the barrier of entry, providing less-technical attackers access to AI-generated phishing lures, automated campaign templates, real-time targeted individual/entity tracking dashboards, and OAuth token capture capabilities," the statement said.
Microsoft has yet to respond to ITPro's request for comment on the attacks. This isn't the first time a PhaaS platform has targeted the tech giant. Earlier this year, Microsoft teamed up with security agencies to take down the Tycoon 2FA PhaaS platform that was also targeting Microsoft 365 logins, while Microsoft worked with Cloudflare to take down a similar PhaaS system also targeting Microsoft credentials last year.
How the Kali365 attack works
The attack will target victims via an email that's pretending to be a cloud productivity or document sharing service. "This phishing email contains a device code with instructions to visit a legitimate Microsoft verification page and enter the code," the FBI explained.
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Such emails will be specifically targeted to individuals or organisations. If fooled, the user will be directed to a real Microsoft page. When the authentication code is pasted into the page, the victim will be authorizing access – not to their own devices, but those managed by the attacker.
That's possible because the attacker captures OAuth access and refresh tokens, letting them take over the targeted person's Microsoft 365 account.
"The attacker can now access Microsoft 365 services such as Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive without needing a password or completing any additional MFA challenges," the FBI added.
What to do
As ever, users can avoid becoming a victim by not clicking links in unexpected emails – this may be an advanced Phishing as a Service platform, but the attack vector remains a standard phishing email with a dodgy link.
At a corporate level, to help protect against this style of attack, the FBI advised restricting the amount of codes that are used for authentication, such as creating a conditional access policy to block device code flow for everyone, only allowing limited exceptions for necessary processes.
That said, the FBI noted it may make sense to audit how such codes are used now to ensure no legitimate use cases are disrupted.
Beyond that, companies can implement policies that block the transfer of authentication from computers to mobile devices, and exclude emergency access accounts.
The FBI added that anyone impacted by Kali365 – be it phishing emails, suspicious logins, or spotting unauthorized devices – should file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3).
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
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