Why resilience is now a core responsibility for connectivity partners

Periods of high demand, whether driven by seasonal spikes, major events, or unexpected surges in usage, are no longer just a test for end-user organizations. They are also a direct test of the partners and providers responsible for keeping critical systems running.

When things go wrong during these high-pressure periods, the impact can be significant. The 2025 cyber attack on Marks & Spencer reportedly affected its H1 2025 performance , while the effects of the Jaguar Land Rover attack rippled across its supply chain.

As IT environments become more distributed and interconnected, the responsibility for maintaining uptime, performance, and security increasingly sits with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), network providers, and other channel partners. When outages or cyber incidents occur, customers expect immediate response, rapid recovery, and minimal disruption.

From service provider to operational owner

Rapid digital transformation is sweeping across businesses, with 94% of private sector IT leaders being familiar with smart spaces . Modern environments rely on a complex mix of cloud platforms, IoT devices, remote endpoints, and real-time applications.

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These systems are deeply interconnected, with network performance underpinning every business function – so the need for strong, secure connectivity has grown in parallel.

MSPs are no longer just providers; they are embedded within customer operations. When something fails, they are expected to respond, coordinate, and resolve issues as part of a broader operational responsibility.

Complexity at scale

Today’s IT environments are more complex - and more fragile - than ever. During peak trading periods, network traffic can surge unpredictably, cloud services must scale in real time, distributed workforces require secure, reliable access, and connected devices continuously exchange data across environments.

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These connected systems also magnify the consequences of any network failure. When connectivity falters, the impact is immediate and widespread, affecting productivity, service delivery, and customer experience.

At the same time, every endpoint and connection increases the potential attack surface. Security and networking have become interdependent challenges that must be addressed together.

For MSPs and connectivity providers, managing this complexity is now a core part of the value they deliver.

Network connectivity to power resilience

Traditional approaches to networking, which focused primarily on uptime and capacity, are no longer sufficient. Environments must now be designed with disruption and dynamic responses in mind.

Most organizations require dependable networks to keep operations running smoothly, particularly during high-demand seasons when every minute of downtime can impact revenue and customer experience.

High-capacity 5G connectivity offers the speed, reliability, and scalability needed to support IoT devices, mobile (POS) systems, digital signage, and other emerging technologies. Its adoption can also help organizations consolidate network providers, simplifying management and freeing up budgets that can be reinvested into innovation.

Hybrid working has reshaped operations across both the public and private sectors. Head office teams, customer service staff, and fulfilment managers often operate from different locations, all relying on cloud-based systems to access sensitive information. This makes secure access an essential requirement. Robust, always-on networks ensure that all parts of the business remain operational.

Investing in network infrastructure capable of supporting emerging technologies such as AI and IoT gives businesses the flexibility to scale operations and adapt quickly during trading peaks while preparing for future innovation.

Mapping your network

To survive busy periods, leaders must treat connectivity not as a technical upgrade but as a strategic investment. Infrastructure resilience begins with understanding where weaknesses exist, whether through outdated networks, insufficient bandwidth, or fragmented security policies.

Scalable connectivity technologies, such as SD-WAN and high-capacity 5G, allow networks to adjust dynamically when demand spikes or primary circuits fail.

At the same time, managing the growing number of connected devices is critical. Platforms that centralise IoT and smart devices reduce operational complexity and prevent issues being overlooked that could lead to unpatched vulnerabilities.

Security is an essential part of resilience. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) integrates networking and security into a unified framework, providing centralised control over access, identity, and data protection.

Combined with scalable connectivity, SASE ensures that IT teams can maintain operations, safeguard sensitive data, and respond rapidly to emerging threats, keeping systems online and customer experiences seamless, even during peak trading periods.

The power of networks

Busy periods place extraordinary pressure on networks at precisely the time when cyber threats and IT faults pose the greatest risk.

What was once considered background infrastructure is now a direct driver of revenue, brand reputation, and operational continuity.

By investing in strong network foundations today, organizations of all sizes can safeguard their most critical trading periods and build the resilience needed for long-term innovation in an increasingly digital future.