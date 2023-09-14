Game on: Delivering a secure and seamless player experience

Gaming and iGaming companies face a major challenge in delivering seamless real-time experiences to their players worldwide due to the consistent cyber threats that they encounter. These industries are often ranked among the most targeted by cyber-attacks, which can cause added latency and outages that can have serious consequences. When players experience network delays, they are more likely to abandon the platform, and a compromised platform can lead to a loss of players.

To combat these ever-evolving attacks, leading organizations are turning to cloud-native security solutions like Cloudflare. These solutions provide comprehensive protection to secure platforms, users, and infrastructure, ensuring that players can enjoy a secure, fast, and reliable gaming experience.

Watch this on-demand webinar from Cloudflare and learn how to give your users the confidence that their favourite games will be secure, available, and lightning-fast.

What you'll learn:

Why and how attacks happen and their impact to the business

Quick wins to secure and accelerate your platforms

Practical examples on securing your platform and boosting performance of your games

Mitigation - Tips & Tricks

Preparation and best practices for key events (seasonal and sudden spikes in traffic).

Provided by Cloudflare