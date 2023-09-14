Game on: Delivering a secure and seamless player experience
Providing comprehensive protection to secure platforms, users, and infrastructure
Gaming and iGaming companies face a major challenge in delivering seamless real-time experiences to their players worldwide due to the consistent cyber threats that they encounter. These industries are often ranked among the most targeted by cyber-attacks, which can cause added latency and outages that can have serious consequences. When players experience network delays, they are more likely to abandon the platform, and a compromised platform can lead to a loss of players.
To combat these ever-evolving attacks, leading organizations are turning to cloud-native security solutions like Cloudflare. These solutions provide comprehensive protection to secure platforms, users, and infrastructure, ensuring that players can enjoy a secure, fast, and reliable gaming experience.
Watch this on-demand webinar from Cloudflare and learn how to give your users the confidence that their favourite games will be secure, available, and lightning-fast.
What you'll learn:
- Why and how attacks happen and their impact to the business
- Quick wins to secure and accelerate your platforms
- Practical examples on securing your platform and boosting performance of your games
- Mitigation - Tips & Tricks
- Preparation and best practices for key events (seasonal and sudden spikes in traffic).
Provided by Cloudflare
Get the ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
By ITPro
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.