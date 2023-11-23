How to extend zero trust to your cloud workloads
Implement zero trust-based security across your entire ecosystem
The use of hybrid and multicloud environments has exploded worldwide, with analysts predicting that the cloud will surpass on-premises infrastructure for data storage, management, and analysis by 2024.
However, organizations that migrate workloads to the cloud without moving on from their legacy firewall and VPN-based architectures face high costs and complexity, inconsistent or ineffective policy enforcement, increased vulnerability to ransomware, difficulty managing always-on connectivity, and more.
As organizations move more apps and workloads to the cloud and strive to secure their hybrid workforces, it's critical to implement zero trust-based security across the entire ecosystem, including every user and every cloud workload, everywhere. This eBook explores in depth:
- Challenges and pitfalls of securing cloud workloads with legacy security architectures
- Why it is essential to use zero trust architecture to secure cloud workloads
- Three things to consider when looking for the right zero trust solution
