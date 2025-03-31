ITPro launches Picks 2025 Awards

We will be celebrating the best of the best in cybersecurity in June...

ITPro is pleased to launch its 2025 Picks Awards, with the first accolades set to be awarded at the InfoSecurity Europe event in London in June this year. 

The awards are designed to honor excellence in cybersecurity and ensure that the expertise and innovation demonstrated in this space if recognized. 

The deadline for submissions is 16 May and entering is a quick and easy process:

1. Check out the categories and FAQs so you have a better understanding of how the judges will judge your entries as well as other details. 

2. Prepare your entry by gathering together information such as manufacturer and product name, a 300-word product pitch, an image and link to the product, and your event booth/location number.

3. Click 'enter now' to start your entry application. 

4. Go through the steps and enter the information required, then press 'submit'.

Entries cost £495+VAT per product with a £100 discount for submitting a product to multiple publications.

So don't delay, enter today

