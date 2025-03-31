ITPro launches Picks 2025 Awards

ITPro is pleased to launch its 2025 Picks Awards, with the first accolades set to be awarded at the InfoSecurity Europe event in London in June this year.
The awards are designed to honor excellence in cybersecurity and ensure that the expertise and innovation demonstrated in this space if recognized.
The deadline for submissions is 16 May and entering is a quick and easy process:
1. Check out the categories and FAQs so you have a better understanding of how the judges will judge your entries as well as other details.
2. Prepare your entry by gathering together information such as manufacturer and product name, a 300-word product pitch, an image and link to the product, and your event booth/location number.
3. Click 'enter now' to start your entry application.
4. Go through the steps and enter the information required, then press 'submit'.
Entries cost £495+VAT per product with a £100 discount for submitting a product to multiple publications.
So don't delay, enter today!
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Focus Report 2025 - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Law enforcement needs to fight fire with fire on AI threats
Infostealer malware: What’s the threat to businesses?