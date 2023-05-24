Journey to SASE

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way organizations operate – hybrid work is now the norm. However, employees returning to the office are finding that their corporate networks are much slower than what they’ve been using at home. This can prove frustrating and places pressure on IT leaders to deliver consistently fast digital experiences to employees without compromising on security.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures can help modernize corporate networks while securing everything – from your employees, to your applications, to your infrastructure. By simplifying connectivity with SASE, organizations can unlock operational agility.

Watch this on-demand webinar to learn:

The challenges of MPLS and VPN in hybrid work environments

What your organization can do to prepare for a SASE transition

How SASE models can help organizations drive agility and enhance security.

Provided by Cloudflare