Living off the land attacks

Whitepapers
By
published

How adversaries are using native system files against you and what you can do to block it

Living off The Land Attacks
(Image credit: CyberFox)

Cybercriminals are like termites. They burrow in and start eating.

These adversaries see computer systems and networks as opportunities to live off the land. Once inside, they nibble away at your data by leveraging native tools already present in your system. 

Read now to learn more about how these adversaries are using native system files against you and what you can do to block it.

Download now 

Provided by CyberFox

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.