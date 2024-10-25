Living off the land attacks
How adversaries are using native system files against you and what you can do to block it
Cybercriminals are like termites. They burrow in and start eating.
These adversaries see computer systems and networks as opportunities to live off the land. Once inside, they nibble away at your data by leveraging native tools already present in your system.
Read now to learn more about how these adversaries are using native system files against you and what you can do to block it.
