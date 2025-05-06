Russian hackers tried to lure diplomats with wine tasting – sound familiar? It’s an update to a previous campaign by the notorious Midnight Blizzard group
The latest Midnight Blizzard campaign sought to lure politicians with a swanky night out
Notorious Russian threat group Midnight Blizzard has been mixing up its attack methods in recent months, according to analysis from Check Point, including targeting European diplomats with the lure of luxury events.
In a blog post detailing the campaign, researchers said the threat group has been targeting European governments and diplomats since January this year.
The campaign saw hackers impersonate a “major European Ministry of Foreign Affairs” and target victims with phishing emails inviting them to a wine tasting event.
Malicious emails curated by the group contained a link to deploy a backdoor dubbed ‘GRAPELOADER’, researchers added.
“The emails contained a malicious link that led, in some cases, to the download of an archive, eventually leading to the deployment of GRAPELOADER,” the blog post reads.
“In other cases, the link in the phishing emails redirects to the official website of the impersonated Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
The malicious emails in question were sent from two distinct domains, according to Check Point - bakenhof[.]com and silry[.]com - and sought to mimic legitimate communications from a particular individual in the fake Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
When the target clicks the malicious link, this initiates the download of an archive dubbed ‘wine.zip’ which sets the next stage of attack in motion. This archive contained three files, including:
- A legitimate PowerPoint executable, ‘wine.exe’, which the group exploited for DLL side loading.
- A hidden DLL, ,AppvIsvSubsystems64.dll’, which researchers said serves as a “required dependency for the PowerPoint executable to run
- Another “hidden and heavily obfuscated” DLL, ppcore.dll, which functions as a loader and used to deliver the payload in later phases of the attack
Once wine.exe is executed and the GRAPELOADER DLL is side-loaded, researchers explained the malware copies contents of the wine.zip archive to a new location on the device disk.
“It then gains persistence by modifying the Windows registry’s Run key, ensuring that wine.exe is executed automatically every time the system reboots,” the blog post noted.
“Next, GRAPELOADER collects basic information about the infected host, such as the host name and username. This collected data is then sent to the Command and Control (C2) server, where it waits for the next-stage shellcode to be delivered.”
Sound familiar? You’re not far off
If you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, it’s because a similar campaign has already been carried out by the Midnight Blizzard.
Last year, the threat group targeted German politicians with fake invitations to a dinner reception using malware dubbed ‘WINELOADER’. This latest campaign, Check Point revealed, is a continuation of that previous flurry of attacks.
In this instance, GRAPELOADER is designed specifically for the initial stages of an attack.
“It is primarily used for fingerprinting the infected environment, establishing persistence, and retrieving the next-stage payload,” researchers said.
Detailed analysis of both show that they share a range of similarities, particularly with regard to code structure, obfuscation techniques, and string decryption processing, the company added.
Notably, Check Point revealed this particular campaign also included a new variant of WINELOADER being used in conjunction with GRAPELOADER, which suggests “codebase overlaps or shared development tactics”.
This new variant displayed improved stealth and evasion techniques, which researchers warned will muddle detection efforts.
Midnight Blizzard doesn’t quit
Midnight Blizzard, also known as Cozy Bear, is among the most active and aggressive threat groups operating globally. With links to the Russian government, the group has been identified as the culprit behind a raft of breaches in recent years, including an attack on Microsoft which saw email communications compromised.
This particular attack saw the group reportedly use password spraying techniques to compromise a legacy account. In the wake of the incident, Microsoft revealed the group was able to access a “very small percentage” of corporate email accounts.
Some of these accounts belonged to members of the tech giant’s senior leadership team, as well as staff from its security and legal teams.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- HPE alerts affected staff after Midnight Blizzard breach
- Sneak-and-peek Midnight Blizzard attack highlights “worrying flaws” in Microsoft security processes
- Midnight Blizzard is on the rampage again, and enterprises should be wary of its new tactics
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
OpenAI is closing in on its biggest acquisition to date
News OpenAI is reportedly closing in on a $3 billion deal to acquire AI startup Windsurf.
-
More than a third of UK tech leaders admit they’ve cut staff in favor of AI
News UK tech leaders worry they’ve opened themselves up to huge skills gaps with AI-related cuts.
-
This hacker group is posing as IT helpdesk workers to target enterprises – and researchers warn its social engineering techniques are exceptionally hard to spot
News The Luna Moth hacker group is ramping up attacks on firms across a range of industries with its 'callback phishing' campaign, according to security researchers.
-
Healthcare organizations are turning a blind eye to phishing attacks
News A survey reveals that most attacks go unreported, putting patient data at risk
-
Hackers are using Zoom’s remote control feature to infect devices with malware
News Security experts have issued an alert over a new social engineering campaign using Zoom’s remote control features to take over victim devices.
-
State-sponsored cyber groups are flocking to the 'ClickFix' social engineering technique
News State-sponsored hackers from North Korea, Iran, and Russia are exploiting the ‘ClickFix’ social engineering technique for the first time – and to great success.
-
‘Phishing kits are a force multiplier': Cheap cyber crime kits can be bought on the dark web for less than $25 – and experts warn it’s lowering the barrier of entry for amateur hackers
News Research from NordVPN shows phishing kits are now widely available on the dark web and via messaging apps like Telegram, and are often selling for less than $25.
-
Have I Been Pwned owner Troy Hunt’s mailing list compromised in phishing attack
Troy Hunt, the security blogger behind data-breach site Have I Been Pwned, has fallen victim to a phishing attack targeting his email subscriber list.
-
Security experts warn of ‘contradictory confidence’ over critical infrastructure threats
News Almost all critical national infrastructure (CNI) organizations in the UK (95%) experienced a data breach in the last year, according to new research.
-
Healthcare organizations need to shake up email security practices
News Microsoft 365 is the source of almost half of all healthcare email breaches, thanks mainly to misconfigurations in security settings.