Russian hackers tried to lure diplomats with wine tasting – sound familiar? It’s an update to a previous campaign by the notorious Midnight Blizzard group

Notorious Russian threat group Midnight Blizzard has been mixing up its attack methods in recent months, according to analysis from Check Point, including targeting European diplomats with the lure of luxury events.

In a blog post detailing the campaign, researchers said the threat group has been targeting European governments and diplomats since January this year.

The campaign saw hackers impersonate a “major European Ministry of Foreign Affairs” and target victims with phishing emails inviting them to a wine tasting event.

Malicious emails curated by the group contained a link to deploy a backdoor dubbed ‘GRAPELOADER’, researchers added.

“The emails contained a malicious link that led, in some cases, to the download of an archive, eventually leading to the deployment of GRAPELOADER,” the blog post reads.

“In other cases, the link in the phishing emails redirects to the official website of the impersonated Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

The malicious emails in question were sent from two distinct domains, according to Check Point - bakenhof[.]com and silry[.]com - and sought to mimic legitimate communications from a particular individual in the fake Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When the target clicks the malicious link, this initiates the download of an archive dubbed ‘wine.zip’ which sets the next stage of attack in motion. This archive contained three files, including:

A legitimate PowerPoint executable, ‘wine.exe’, which the group exploited for DLL side loading.

A hidden DLL, ,AppvIsvSubsystems64.dll’, which researchers said serves as a “required dependency for the PowerPoint executable to run

Another “hidden and heavily obfuscated” DLL, ppcore.dll, which functions as a loader and used to deliver the payload in later phases of the attack

Once wine.exe is executed and the GRAPELOADER DLL is side-loaded, researchers explained the malware copies contents of the wine.zip archive to a new location on the device disk.

“It then gains persistence by modifying the Windows registry’s Run key, ensuring that wine.exe is executed automatically every time the system reboots,” the blog post noted.

“Next, GRAPELOADER collects basic information about the infected host, such as the host name and username. This collected data is then sent to the Command and Control (C2) server, where it waits for the next-stage shellcode to be delivered.”

Sound familiar? You’re not far off

If you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, it’s because a similar campaign has already been carried out by the Midnight Blizzard.

Last year, the threat group targeted German politicians with fake invitations to a dinner reception using malware dubbed ‘WINELOADER’. This latest campaign, Check Point revealed, is a continuation of that previous flurry of attacks.

In this instance, GRAPELOADER is designed specifically for the initial stages of an attack.

“It is primarily used for fingerprinting the infected environment, establishing persistence, and retrieving the next-stage payload,” researchers said.

Detailed analysis of both show that they share a range of similarities, particularly with regard to code structure, obfuscation techniques, and string decryption processing, the company added.

Notably, Check Point revealed this particular campaign also included a new variant of WINELOADER being used in conjunction with GRAPELOADER, which suggests “codebase overlaps or shared development tactics”.

This new variant displayed improved stealth and evasion techniques, which researchers warned will muddle detection efforts.

Midnight Blizzard doesn’t quit

Midnight Blizzard, also known as Cozy Bear, is among the most active and aggressive threat groups operating globally. With links to the Russian government, the group has been identified as the culprit behind a raft of breaches in recent years, including an attack on Microsoft which saw email communications compromised.

This particular attack saw the group reportedly use password spraying techniques to compromise a legacy account. In the wake of the incident, Microsoft revealed the group was able to access a “very small percentage” of corporate email accounts.

Some of these accounts belonged to members of the tech giant’s senior leadership team, as well as staff from its security and legal teams.

