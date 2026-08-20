‘Modern players are essentially the architects of the future technical labor pool’: IT leaders want gamers on their teams, and they’re more likely to hire job candidates who list experience on resumes

Many IT leaders are “avid gamers”, according to new research from Logitech, and this increasingly shapes how they make business and hiring decisions.

While gaming has traditionally been viewed as a hobby, the study noted that there are a range of transferable workplace skills. 98.8% of IT decision makers said that gaming directly affects their job performance and competency, for example.

IT leaders said gaming benefits them in areas such as strategic thinking (65.7%), problem solving (65.5%), and performing under pressure (63.5%), according to Logitech.

"Savvy enterprise tech buyers don't just shop for features – they stress-test systems and demand friction-free workflows,” said Henry Levak, general manager for Logitech’s team workspace solutions division.

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“Managing complex IT infrastructure requires quick thinking, constant adaptation, and staying calm under pressure—the same skills gamers use every day.”

Gamers get the jobs

Notably, Logitech found 82% of IT leaders are more likely to consider job candidates who list gaming experience on their resumes.

A key factor here, the study noted, is that it points to skills such as “multiplayer coordination and strategic execution” - both of which are viewed as valuable real-world attributes.

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This trend shows no signs of slowing down either, according to Logitech.

Looking ahead, more than 90% of IT leaders said they expect technology leadership to become “increasingly influenced by gaming standards” – particularly with regard to team performance.

"The data validates a shift many tech executives already recognize: modern players are essentially the architects of the future technical labor pool," noted Robin Piispanen, general manager at Logitech Gaming.

"The cognitive flexibility, rapid response times, and analytical capabilities honed in gaming environments are proving to be significant professional assets in the contemporary office."

Transferable skills

Logitech’s study isn’t the first to highlight the benefits of gaming. Previous research suggests that gaming has a direct benefit in terms of building ‘soft skills’ such as communication, teamwork, and time management.

In a study conducted by the University of Surrey, researchers found that online gaming also helped improve job prospects.

“Our study found that online gaming behaviour varied between different job categories, allowing the participants to gain different soft skills,” the study noted.

“The soft skills gained could assist gamers with training that leads to a particular career path.”

Some industries have begun looking to areas such as esports as a means to attract digital-savvy talent, including the UK Armed Forces.

As ITPro previously reported , the Ministry of Defence (MoD) recognized esports as an official sport. Some British Army and Royal Air Force (RAF) sites even have dedicated esports facilities for personnel.

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