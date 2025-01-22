Tired of overbooked meeting rooms? Logitech's new workplace sensor tech aims to streamline office efficiency

Logitech has launched ‘Logitech Spot,’ a new environmental sensor tool it says will help businesses monitor and better utilize office space.

Slated for availability in the second half of the year, Spot appears to be targeted at companies that don’t have a clear sense of how office space is being used and need a more reliable source of information for it, particularly regarding meeting spaces.

The firm wants to bring smart insights and automation to non-video spaces, a Logitech spokesperson said as part of a press briefing for the product, such as small huddle spaces or rooms with little to no technology in them.

One of the key features, for example, is Spot’s radar-based presence detection, which can accurately assess when the room is being used. This will enable better booking automation and more accurate insights into utilization of office space.

The power of Spot’s technology is such that it detects the micro-movements of someone sitting still or just typing on their laptop, the spokesperson said.

Spot can also be combined with another Logitech product, ‘Tap Scheduler,’ to indicate availability from a distance, and can be used with Logitech View to see room status details on interactive maps on touchscreens.

“When you pair it with a Tap Scheduler, people can just walk right into a room to check in without having to touch anything, and the room will be signaled as unavailable to those in the hallway,” the spokesperson said. “It can also automatically release a room when people don't show up.”

On a macro level, Spot can be used to measure how rooms are being utilized over time. Data gathered by the tool can guide thinking on workplace decisions by showing firms where spaces are being used frequently, or areas that are underutilized.

Another boon for the Spot user is in its provision of energy data, as the tool can tell firms how to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy waste.

The spokesperson said Logitech wants to help businesses identify places where energy can be reduced, as well as make these insights actionable by suggesting ways rooms can be made both comfortable and energy efficient.

Logitech eyes collaboration platform integration

Notably, Spot integrates with a range of collaboration software suites, such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Places, Zoom Workplace Reservation, and Logitech Room Booking.

Data can also be integrated into Workspace platforms like Appspace, Metrikus, and Samsung SmartThings Pro.

“We are always about making our technology work with the platforms and providers you already have, to make management simpler,” the spokesperson said.

The firm claims Spot can be deployed in “just a couple of seconds” - users locate a room, find a good location in the room, and attach via the adhesive backing or with screws.

“That's Logitech spot, our modern-day sensor that's super simple to install, provides reliable and smart insights, and is designed with sustainability in mind,” they added.