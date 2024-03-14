2024 State of the phish report

According to this year’s State of the Phish survey, 71% of working adults admitted to taking a risky action, such as reusing or sharing a password. Cybercriminals don’t even have to try hard to hack into an organization.

This report from Proofpoint shares insight from a survey about the behaviors of 7,500 end users and 1,050 security professionals across 15 countries.

It also includes data derived from Proofpoint products, threat research, and findings from 183 million simulated phishing messages sent by customers over 12 months. The study's data came from over 24 million emails reported over the same period.

Take a closer look at the attitudes of both security professionals and end users.

