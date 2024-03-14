Phish in a barrel
What users don’t know about cyber threats —and why it can hurt them
Phishing is one of the oldest cyberattacks that started in the 1990s. Despite its long existence, it is still one of the most widespread attacks that claims many victims.
The reason?
An old dog is doing new tricks. Phishing emails usually look like they come from a trusted source, so staff need regular security awareness training to keep pace with phishing threats.
This whitepaper explores real-world attacks that reveal users’ dual role as top targets for attackers and frontline defenders. These attacks include:
- Cloud infrastructure attacks
- Phishing campaigns
- Ransomware infections
Provided by Proofpoint
