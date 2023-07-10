State of ransomware readiness 2022
Reducing the personal and business cost
Ransomware has become one of the primary threats to organizations of all types. It has become so widespread and costly that many insurance companies are even reconsidering payouts and excluding some forms of ransomware attacks from their coverage – making the need to prevent attacks in the first place all the more pressing.
To dig deeper into the ransomware threat and to assess its impact on cyber security teams and businesses, Mimecast spoke with 1,100 cyber security decision-makers across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Singapore, South Africa, the U.A.E., the U.K. and the U.S.
The State of Ransomware Readiness report 2022 explores the business implications and personal impacts of ransomware, as well as how organizations are defending against attacks today.
Download now to learn more.
Provided by Mimecast
