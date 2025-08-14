Average ransom payment doubles in a single quarter

Ransom payouts hit record levels this quarter, thanks to a dramatic rise in targeted social engineering attacks.

Analysis from Coveware by Veeam showed that the average ransom payment rocketed to $1.13 million - up 104% from the first quarter. The median payment rose by a similar amount, doubling to $400,000.

This surge was largely down to an increase in payments by larger organizations hit by data exfiltration-only incidents.

The study noted that data theft has now overtaken encryption as the primary extortion method, with exfiltration a factor in 74% of all cases. Meanwhile, multi-extortion tactics and delayed threats are on the rise.

"The second quarter of 2025 marks a turning point in ransomware, as targeted social engineering and data exfiltration have become the dominant playbook,” said Bill Siegel, CEO of Coveware by Veeam.

“Attackers aren’t just after your backups – they’re after your people, your processes, and your data’s reputation."

The quarter’s top ransomware variants were Akira (19%), Qilin (13%), and Lone Wolf (9%), while Silent Ransom and Shiny Hunters entered the top five for the first time.

Ransomware groups target precision

The biggest threats involved social engineering attacks from three major ransomware groups – Scattered Spider, Silent Ransom, and Shiny Hunters.

These groups have now abandoned mass opportunistic attacks for precision strikes, using new impersonation tactics against help desks, employees and third-party service providers.

They regularly exploit vulnerabilities in widely-used platforms such as Ivanti, Fortinet VMware and Windows services, often right after a vulnerability has been publicly disclosed.

Meanwhile, 'lone wolf' attacks by extortionists using generic, unbranded toolkits are on the rise. allowing even mid-tier actors to breach enterprise infrastructure.

Insider threats escalate

Insider and third-party access risks showed an uptick in the quarter, particularly involving business process outsourcing (BPO) partners, contractors, and IT service providers.

"These external parties often hold privileged access but operate outside core security oversight, making them a growing vector of exploitation for credential misuse or social engineering," the researchers point out.

The worst-hit industry sector was professional services at 20%, followed by healthcare and consumer services at 14% each.

Mid-sized companies with between 11 and 1,000 employees made up 64% of victims - a sweet spot, researchers noted, for attackers balancing payout potential against less mature defenses.

Before exfiltrating or encrypting data, attackers are putting effort into mapping networks, enumerating assets and identifying the most valuable systems or datasets. This reconnaissance phase often relies on legitimate admin tools or built-in OS commands, making it hard to spot without contextual analysis.

If it can be detected, though, by monitoring for anomalous enumeration or employing deception technologies such as decoy credentials, honeyfiles or fake infrastructure, this phase can act as an early warning system.

"Organizations must prioritize employee awareness, harden identity controls, and treat data exfiltration as an urgent risk, not an afterthought," advised Siegel.

