Ransomware negotiator sentenced for role in major cyber crime group
Deniss Zolotarjovs was a key player in a group associated with Conti
A Latvian man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in the US for his role as a negotiator in one of the world's most notorious ransomware groups.
Deniss Zolotarjovs, 35, was a member of a ransomware gang led by former leaders of the Conti ransomware group, and variously known as Conti, Karakurt, Royal, TommyLeaks, SchoolBoys Ransomware, and Akira, among others.
Zolotarjovs was arrested in Georgia in December 2023 and transferred into US custody in August 2024. He pleaded guilty in July 2025 to conspiring to commit both money laundering and wire fraud.
“Cyber criminals might think they are invulnerable by hiding behind anonymizing tools and complex cryptocurrency patterns while they attack American victims from non-extradition countries,” said US attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for the Southern District of Ohio.
"But Zolotarjovs’s prosecution shows that federal law enforcement also has a global reach, and we will hold accountable bad actors like Zolotarjovs, who will now spend significant time in prison.”
Devastating ransomware disruption
Between June 2021 and August 2023, the group stole data from more than 54 companies in the US and around the world.
Of these, attacks on just 13 of those companies resulted in more than $56 million in losses, including approximately $2.8 million in ransom payments.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Extrapolating from the known victims and known losses, the government said it estimates the total losses for the period to likely be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Zolotarjovs' main role was to pile the pressure on victims who failed to pay up quickly enough. He analyzed stolen data, researched victim companies, and exploited his access to particularly sensitive and extremely personal information.
In one attack on a pediatric healthcare company, Zolotarjovs deliberately leveraged children’s health information for extortion – and when he failed to extract a ransom, he urged his co-conspirators to leak or sell their medical data.
The group was mostly Russian or Russia-based, and operated for a time out of an office building in St. Petersburg. It had a hierarchical management structure, with work split into separate teams using a network of companies registered throughout Russia, Europe, and the US to obfuscate its operations.
Members included multiple former Russian law enforcement officers, allowing the group to co-opt Russian government databases and law enforcement connections to intimidate and harass personal detractors, and to identify and evaluate potential new recruits.
It also made for special treatment for members of the organization, with the leaders avoiding Russian taxes and compulsory military service.
“Deniss Zolotarjovs helped his ransomware gang profit from hacks of dozens of companies, and even on a government entity whose 911 system was forced offline. He also used stolen children’s health information to increase his leverage to extort victim payments,” said assistant attorney general A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
"The Criminal Division will continue to investigate and prosecute international hackers and extortionists from around the world, no matter where they live or operate."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Everything you need to know about ChatGPT’s new Advanced Account Security features
News OpenAI has introduced new tools to tightening up access to ChatGPT, Codex, and its other AI tools
-
Five Eyes agencies sound alarm over risky agentic AI deployments
News Security agencies have urged organizations to establish clear boundaries and guardrails for AI agents
-
Threat actors ditch ‘spray and pray’ attacks in shift to targeted exploitation
News A dip in ransomware volumes points to a more targeted approach focused on vulnerability exploitation
-
Security leaders overconfident about ransomware recovery
News Few manage to recover all their data, and many experience business disruption
-
German authorities want your help finding the hackers behind GandCrab and REvil
News Daniil Maksimovich Shchukin and Anatoly Sergeevitsch Kravchuk are believed to have made millions from ransomware as a service schemes
-
The rise of teen hackers ‘makes for a good headline’, but cyber crime activities peak later in life
News With family responsibilities and mortgages to pay, it's not teenagers dishing out malware or carrying out cyber extortion
-
Ransomware gangs are using employee monitoring software as a springboard for cyber attacks
News Two attempted attacks aimed to exploit Net Monitor for Employees Professional and SimpleHelp
-
Ransomware gangs are sharing virtual machines to wage cyber attacks on the cheap – but it could be their undoing
News Thousands of attacker servers all had the same autogenerated Windows hostnames, according to Sophos
-
Google issues warning over ShinyHunters-branded vishing campaigns
News Related groups are stealing data through voice phishing and fake credential harvesting websites
-
The FBI has seized the RAMP hacking forum, but will the takedown stick? History tells us otherwise
News Billing itself as the “only place ransomware allowed", RAMP catered mainly for Russian-speaking cyber criminals