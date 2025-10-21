Volkswagen confirms security ‘incident’ amid ransomware breach claims

Ransomware group 8Base has claimed responsibility for an attack on Volkswagen Group in which it claims to have stolen sensitive data.

Data stolen in the attack allegedly includes invoices, receipts, accounting documents, personal employee files, employment contracts, certificates, personnel records, and numerous confidentiality agreements.

According to 8Base, the attack took place in September 2024, meaning the group has been sitting on a batch of data for more than a year.

Volkswagen has confirmed that a security “incident” occurred, but has so far been tight-lipped on the scope of the incident and whether data has been stolen.

In a statement given to Cybersecurity News , the car manufacturer said there has been no impact on its IT systems, possibly indicating the compromise occurred through a third-party supplier or subsidiary.

Who’s behind the Volkswagen attack?

8Base is a relative newcomer to the threat landscape, having burst onto the scene in 2023. The group is believed to be an offshoot of the Phobos ransomware group, and has reportedly targeted more than 1,000 organizations since forming, netting a total of $16 million in ransom payments.

Often gaining initial access via phishing campaigns or buying credentials on the dark web, the group relies mainly on a strategy of double extortion, encrypting victims' data and threatening to publish stolen information unless a ransom is paid.

Earlier this year, four Russian nationals were arrested in Thailand for alleged involvement in the group, following a joint police operation by 14 countries. The law enforcement sting saw 27 servers linked to the group seized and taken offline.

If confirmed, the Volkswagen attack may represent a change in strategy for the group. Threat intelligence from Europol shows 8Base has tended to focus mainly on small to medium-sized businesses, which often lack the cybersecurity defences to protect themselves.

Previous victims are believed to include a children’s hospital, health care providers, and educational institutions.

