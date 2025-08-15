Ransomware victims are refusing to play ball with hackers – just 17% of enterprises have paid up so far in 2025, marking an all-time low

Ransomware groups are having an increasingly hard time forcing victims to pay, according to new research.

According to figures from Databarracks’ 2025 Data Health Check report, just 17% of UK businesses are paying ransoms when breached, marking a steep decline on previous years.

In 2024, 27% of ransomware victims opted to pay to recover data, while in the year prior this stood at 47%, Databarracks found.

This decline comes as victims opt to recover from backups instead of paying ransoms, according to the study, with 57% recovering data through this method.

All told, the study found organizations are now three-times more likely to recover from backups than paying - and it’s a result of a more aggressive approach implemented in response to surging threats.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of businesses now have air-gapped backups in place, for example, while 59% have immutable backups.

James Watts, Managing Director at Databarracks, said the figures highlight both the success and importance of backup strategies for businesses.

“Recovery isn’t a last resort – it’s a strategy,” he said.

“The organizations that plan and rehearse their recoveries are the ones that come through an attack strongest. That’s how you beat ransomware – not by paying, but by preparing to recover.”

A tougher stance on ransomware

The tougher stance from enterprises on ransom payments comes amid a period of legislative change in the UK, with the government confirming its new ransomware payments ban for public sector bodies and critical infrastructure operators.

Indeed, 24% of enterprises now have a policy that they’ll never pay a ransom, double the figure from 2023.

“The government’s new stance is bold – but the data shows the direction of travel was already clear. In some sense, the policy is a formalization of where UK businesses were already headed,” said Watts.

“Paying the ransom used to feel like the only option. Now, the best-prepared organizations are recovering faster, more reliably, and without funding criminals.”

Research also shows victims are getting better at haggling with ransomware gangs following a breach. Analysis from Sophos last month found more than half (53%) paid hackers less than the original demand after bartering for a lower payout.

That same study also showed companies were prioritizing backup and recovery processes, which has paid dividends.

Nearly half (44%) of companies were able to stop a ransomware attack before data was encrypted, which Sophos said marked a six-year high.

