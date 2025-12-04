Pure Storage’s expanded partner ecosystem helps fuel Q3 growth

Pure Storage has announced its Q3 fiscal 2026 financial results, with partner ecosystem expansion and product updates fueling strong growth and record operating profit.

The quarter saw the cloud storage vendor outperform expectations, posting revenue of $964.5 million, up 16% year-over-year.

The win follows key updates to Pure’s channel ecosystem designed to deliver increased value through integrated cybersecurity and data protection offerings.

Back in September, the firm introduced new Pure Protect Recovery Zones and cyber resilience delivered as a service with Veeam, in a move to help drive proactive threat detection and recovery.

Q3 also saw the release of built-in integration and protection capabilities to enable broader visibility across environments – including real-time security through CrowdStrike Falcon, and monitoring and remediation tools in partnership with Superna.

Subscription services revenue for the quarter increased 14% year-over-year, clocking in at $429.7 million, while subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) hit $1.8 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

“Pure Storage delivered another strong quarter as global customers increasingly choose Pure to solve their toughest data management challenges,” said Charles Giancarlo, CEO and chairman of Pure Storage, in an announcement.

Product expansions

Alongside its channel expansion, Q3 saw a number of additions to the Pure product lineup. The firm’s Enterprise Data Cloud platform was expanded into the public cloud through Pure Storage Cloud Azure Native, a fully-managed, enterprise-grade block volume as a service developed in partnership with Microsoft, alongside new FlashArray offerings.

On the AI front, the vendor also released the Portworx Pure1 AI Copilot, an AI-powered platform engineering assistant for Portworx customers, and announced integration of Pure1 AI Copilot with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

“Competitive advantage in the AI era demands data accessibility,” Giancarlo added.

“Pure’s Enterprise Data Cloud breaks data free from application silos, allowing enterprises to harness the power of AI, automation, and analytics.”

Investment

Pure’s strong Q3 performance increases the firm’s full-year revenue and operating profit guidance, with revenue adjusted from $3.6-3.63 billion, up to $3.63-3.64 billion. Revenue year-over-year growth rate has also been revised from a top end of 14.5% to 14.9%.

The company will look to maintain its strong momentum through continued investment in key business areas, according to Tarek Robbiati, Pure Storage’s CFO.

“In the third quarter, we generated strong revenue and record operating profit, exceeding the high end of our guidance,” he commented.

“To sustain this momentum beyond FY26, we will continue to make significant incremental investments in both research and development and sales and marketing to capture additional profitable growth opportunities consistent with our long-term strategy.”