The board's evolving perceptions of cyber risk
Behind the screens
Cybersecurity has entered the boardroom.
Cyber security leaders have sounded the alarm on elevated cyber risk due to the modern work surface, and thanks to well-publicised cyber attacks that are growing in both volume and sophistication, the C-suite and board have taken notice.
In this eBook, 78 global CISOs share their recommendations on how to communicate cyber risk as business risk to their C-suite peers and the board.
Download now to dig deeper into their efforts to articulate risk and what leadership must do to work protected, even as cyber attacks proliferate.
