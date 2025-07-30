Global cybersecurity spending is going to hit $213 billion in 2025 — here's what’s driving investment

Global cybersecurity spending is expected to reach $213 billion in 2025, according to Gartner, marking a huge increase on the year prior.

New stats from the consultancy show spending will surge well beyond the 2024 figure of $193 billion - and the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

In 2026, Gartner estimates spending to increase by 12%, totaling $240 billion, while end-user spending in the UK specifically is expected to skyrocket 30% to $13.3 billion.

30% off Keeper Security's Business Starter and Business plans Keeper Security is trusted and valued by thousands of businesses and millions of employees. Why not join them and protect your most important assets while taking advantage of this special offer?

Speaking to ITPro, Ruggero Contu, senior director analyst at Gartner, said this spending surge is being driven by a confluence of issues, including rising cyber criminal threats, compliance-related considerations, and the emergence of AI.

Spending on security software, for example, is an area where there is a huge enterprise appetite, with spending between 2024 and 2026 increasing from around $95 billion to $121 billion.

A key factor behind this increase, Contu noted, is a concerted enterprise effort to shore up cloud security capabilities, particularly in relation to AI workloads.

This isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation, however, and he explained that spending habits will differ based on both the maturity of the organization and where it lies along its own cloud journey.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If you look at the different segments that compose this broad category, there is a need to apply security to different stages of cloud adoption,” he told ITPro.

“From the development of applications within cloud environments, the security of workloads stored, handled in cloud environments, and testing of third party applications.”

“Now with AI, they need to secure AI-specific configurations and runtime requirements. So we do expect this segment to continue to grow in the next couple of years as a result of this.”

Skills gaps drive security services spending

Security services spending has increased consistently in recent years – from $77 billion in 2024 to an estimated $92.7 billion by 2026. Contu told ITPro this encompasses a broad range including managed services and third-party vendor support.

A major driver of enterprise spending on this front lies in the combination of rising cybersecurity risks and continued skills gaps, with organizations turning to managed services to compensate for a lack of in-house talent.

Indeed, a recent study from CyberSmart shows organizations are relying more than ever on MSPs

“One of the major drivers for security services is the skills gap,” he said. “This is obviously not a new problem. It’s an issue that enterprises across the group have been facing – having the skills and resources within cybersecurity that matches increasing requirements.

“So obviously relying on a managed security provider, or even more so a managed detection and response provider, can help fill that gap.”

Engagement with managed providers spans a range of organizations, Contu added, and isn’t necessarily limited to those that don’t have mature cybersecurity practices.

Those with a higher level of capability often require specific skills that are hard to come by.

As an example, Contu said that one area the consultancy expects to see increasing growth is the area of "cyber-physical systems security” – mainly operational technology (OT).

“That’s a challenging area,” he said. “Particularly because it needs knowledge of both security and industrial infrastructure and the requirement to apply security to that world.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.