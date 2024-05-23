The Gorilla Guide To… How HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers powered by Intel deliver trusted security

Today, businesses and organizations can’t survive or thrive without strong, trusted security from the hardware level all the way through services and applications.

HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers offer trusted security by design from design to delivery and throughout the IT lifecycle.

Highlights include:

Trusted supply chain ensures servers are built secure, and stay secure until they’re delivered (now available worldwide)

Silicon root of trust with hardware protection, processor validation and attestation baked in

Firmware and start-up checks for UEFI and BIOS, with validation and verification for third-party NICs and storage controllers

Continual attestation during runtime

HPE GreenLake security protection ensures protection for operation systems, software frameworks, and platforms, plus apps and services

Provided by HPE | Intel