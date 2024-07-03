The impact of generative AI on business
Optimal and speedy GenAI computing performance
AI is taking the technology world by storm. Companies are using the technology to develop groundbreaking innovations, increased flexibility, and better insights.
In this paper, learn more about Intel-based HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers and their generative AI offerings which include support for:
- Edge-based computer vision solutions for loss prevention and smart spaces experiences.
- Data center-based, high-end generative image solutions for creating images, videos, simulations and 3D models on demand.
- Data center-based, high-end natural language processing solutions for customer support, manufacturing, training, and more.
Download now
Provided by HPE | Intel
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.