TD Synnex launches dedicated Microsoft alliance growth team
Distributor is expanding support for high-growth partners through additional sales, technical, and business development resources
TD Synnex has invested in a new Microsoft Alliance Growth team in the UK as part of efforts to help channel partners accelerate the expansion of their cloud solution provider (CSP) practices.
The dedicated team will focus on mid-market and SMB partners that the distributor has identified as having strong growth ambitions and potential, equipping them with additional business development, training, and technical support across Microsoft 365, Azure, and security offerings.
In an announcement, TD Synnex said the move builds on its existing Microsoft CSP program as organizations continue to shift their workloads to the cloud, creating fresh revenue opportunities for partners.
"As small and medium-sized businesses continue their transformation and migrate more of their workloads to the cloud, there is a huge opportunity for UK partners to grow their Microsoft CSP business," said Darren Dixon, business unit director for business applications at TD Synnex's Advanced Solutions, UK and Ireland.
"Our investment in the Alliance Growth team will help partners that have a genuine desire to accelerate their plans and support them in taking their business to the next level by providing tailored sales and technical support in their chosen area of focus."
Partners participating in the program will gain access to a dedicated support team that can include a business development manager, customer success manager, and technical pre-sales consultant.
TD Synnex said the team will work closely with partners to understand their business objectives and capabilities before creating bespoke development plans that feature clear milestones and performance measures.
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The initiative also offers specialist training, support resources, and a range of tools designed to help partners drive customer engagement and growth opportunities.
Among these is Channel Insights, a recently launched offering that enables Microsoft CSP partners to analyze customer licensing and usage in greater detail to better identify opportunities for additional services and solutions.
According to TD Synnex, the formation of its new Microsoft Growth Alliance team is part of an incremental series of planned investments across its CSP business as Microsoft's channel strategy and cloud priorities continue to evolve.
"This is a targeted, on top investment into our Microsoft CSP practice designed to accelerate growth and profitability," Dixon added. "It aligns directly with Microsoft's own goals and objectives for cloud solutions and will enable us to scale-up our support for CSP partners in driving increased customer satisfaction and retention."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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