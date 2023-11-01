Time matters: Proactively prepare for and respond faster to business disruptions and disasters
Streamline your organization with business continuity management
It’s imperative that organizations implement effective business continuity plans that span people, processes, facilities, and other key resources. But turning those plans into action can be an insurmountable challenge. However, there are ways organizations can strengthen their business continuity and recover faster from disasters.
Read this ebook to learn how you can strengthen and streamline your organization with business continuity management (BCM) and glean insight into how you can refine your BCM by driving improvements in these four key areas:
- Business impact analysis (BIA)
- Business continuity planning
- Exercising plans
- Crisis management
