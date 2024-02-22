Turn banking technology risks into business advantages
Five proven practices to make it happen
The way consumers bank and their expectations from banking institutions have changed drastically. Today’s banking leaders know that if they want to remain competitive, they must adopt new digital tools.
Building a digitally-native bank of the future - one that’s able to innovate fast - is becoming more important as customers are using mobile devices to access banking services.
This whitepaper reveals five best practices that will turn banking technology risks into business advantages. Here’s what you’ll learn:
- How leaders make data a single source of truth
- How leaders build and coordinate automated risk-based processes
- How leaders invest in next-gen technology
Download now
Provided by ServiceNow
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.