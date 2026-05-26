UK and Australia agree to work more closely on AI security

The UK and Australia have announced plans to extend their cooperation on AI security and safety.

The two plan to share insights on AI capabilities, carry out research into emerging risks, and work together to develop international best practice for testing and evaluating AI systems. They plan to carry out joint research, including, they said, new approaches to the measurement, testing and management of risks.

"Australia and the UK have always worked closely to keep our people safe – and that partnership matters more than ever in the age of AI. This technology is moving fast, and so are the risks that come with it – particularly in areas like cybersecurity. No country can tackle that alone," said UK AI minister Kanishka Narayan.

"By working hand in hand with trusted partners such as Australia, we can stay ahead of the risks, strengthen our defences and make sure AI is used to improve lives for Brits and Aussies alike."

Latest Videos From

The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries is based on a new partnership between the UK AI Security Institute and a newly-created Australian AI Safety Institute. This, said the government, will monitor, test, and share information on emerging AI capabilities, risks, and harms, making sure that Australia has the capability to keep up with developments in AI technologies. And the new deal will see the two institutes working closely, providing for staff exchanges to strengthen day-to-day collaboration.

"This MoU brings Australia's AI Safety Institute and the UK AI Security Institute together to share expertise, identify risks early and support safeguards that help prevent harm," said Australian minister for industry and innovation and minister for science Tim Ayres.

"Collaboration with our closest partners is how we make sure AI is safe and secure while we continue to explore the opportunities it presents."

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AISI already has similar agreements with AI research bodies across the world's major economies, developed through the International Network for Advanced AI Measurement, Evaluation, and Science, and through its bilateral partnerships.

And this deal builds on a 2024 MoU between the UK and Australia on online safety and security covering illegal content, child safety, age assurance, technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and the harms of generative AI.

It committed the two countries to in-person dialogue, coordinated bilateral and multilateral engagement, regulatory engagement, shared research projects, and working with industry to address safety challenges.

"This agreement with the UK reflects our shared commitment to ensuring artificial intelligence is developed and deployed safely, securely and responsibly," said Australia's assistant minister for science, technology and the digital economy, Dr Andrew Charlton.

"By strengthening cooperation with democracies, we are combining world-class expertise to understand emerging risks and keep pace with rapid technological change."