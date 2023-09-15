Ultimate guide to monitoring and logging requirements
Discover how you can comply with multiple regulations and industry standards
Most security professionals agree that newer and more strict regulations will continue to be legislated over the next decade. Event logs are seen as a primary requirement within several laws and standard lists because the logs report detailed information about an organization’s IT ecosystem.
This whitepaper from Graylog covers five critical cybersecurity and privacy regulations that your team should be acquainted with. It also introduces generalized requirements that will assure compliance.
Meeting monitoring and logging requirements goes a long way to assuring that your security systems work, but they cannot guarantee absolute security. Discover how you can comply with multiple regulations and industry standards by reading this whitepaper.
Download today.
Provided by Graylog
