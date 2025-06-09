Choosing the Right XDR Platform: A Vendor Checklist for Modern Cybersecurity

Choosing the Right XDR Platform: A Vendor Checklist for Modern Cybersecurity
In today’s threat landscape, not all XDR solutions are created equal. This essential checklist walks security leaders through the must-have capabilities in an Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, from real-time threat detection and automated response to cloud security and proactive threat hunting. Learn how Fidelis Elevate sets the benchmark with unified visibility, powerful analysis, and built-in deception. Whether you're evaluating vendors or refining your strategy, this guide will help you ask the right questions and identify a solution that delivers scalable protection and faster response.

