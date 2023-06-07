The threat prevention buyer's guide

Find the best advanced and file-based threat protection solution for you

Evolve your security strategy with AI-powered threat protection. When your digital world contains valuable assets and sensitive data, adversaries are on the hunt for security gaps to execute devious attacks. Upend their stronghold with a dynamic, zero trust platform with inline malware prevention.

Download this Threat Prevention Buyer’s Guide to discover how the right malware prevention solution can help you:

  • Instantly block known threats at scale for all users and devices, regardless of location
  • Prevent emerging and zero-day malware inline using AI-powered detections and quarantine
  • Accelerate investigation and response by sharing threat insights with your EDR and SIEM tools.

