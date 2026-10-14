US raids laptop farms used to funnel $3 million to North Korea in fake candidate scam

The FBI has shut down 40 laptop farms that were being used for a North Korean fake IT worker scheme.

As part of Operation Lonestar Roundup, 187 computer devices being used by North Korean IT workers were seized, and two people were arrested.

In a scheme labelled Famous Chollima, the fake workers were applying for – and often getting – remote positions by using stolen or fabricated identity documents, VPNs and proxy infrastructure to make it look as though they were working from within the US.

They used US-based co-conspirators to receive laptops from victim companies. These individuals then housed and configured those devices, installed remote-access software and transferred earnings to Korean government‑controlled accounts.

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“Operation Lonestar Roundup was aimed at disrupting malicious cyber activity perpetrated by the North Korean government with the purpose of supporting its WMD and ballistic missile programs, intelligence program, and nuclear program,” said FBI Dallas special agent in charge R Joseph Rothrock.

"Each laptop seized potentially represents one company that has hired a DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) IT worker."

US nationals Michael James Bostelle of Pennsylvania and Juan Cecilio Pena Carrillo of Texas have been arrested for the scheme, which is believed to have generated more than $3 million in revenue. Another dozen people based in China have been charged.

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The companies falling victim included organizations in the health care, communications, cyber support, retail, and manufacturing sectors, with the revenue generated being sent to sanctioned entities controlled by the North Korean government.

The operatives appear to have used a network of fraudulent Google accounts to facilitate their criminal activity.

Employers are being encouraged to add accounts listed by the Justice Department to the list of indicators they use to identify and disrupt North Korean IT worker employment.

CrowdStrike, which worked with the FBI to bring the operation down Famous Chollima operatives have been using a range of deception techniques during onboarding. They've filed fraudulent police reports claiming a laptop was stolen to trigger replacement shipments to farm addresses, and rotated through residential addresses to obscure the final destination.

Others have claimed they've been forced to relocate at the last minute to divert devices mid-shipment. In some cases, operatives secured roles through IT staffing firms, which allowed end-client devices to be quietly redirected to farm infrastructure without the staffing firm's knowledge.

This summer, Huntress uncovered at least five North Korean operatives that were part of the Famous Chollima operation and who, between them, were applying for as many as 60 jobs per day.

“This investigation is about far more than fraud,” said US attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas.

“It is about a hostile foreign regime infiltrating American companies through stolen identities and covert access points inside our own borders. Every laptop farm we dismantle shuts down a revenue stream that the North Korean government relies on to fund weapons programs that threaten global stability."