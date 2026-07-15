‘We did not adapt and move quickly enough’: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna laments enterprise spending pivot as company issues profit warning

IBM shares plummeted by more than 25% on Tuesday after the tech giant posted underwhelming preliminary second-quarter results.

In a profit warning released ahead of the company’s expected earnings call on 22 July, CEO Arvind Krishna attributed sluggish performance to the ongoing memory crisis and AI-related cybersecurity concerns.

Revenue for the quarter ending June came in at $17.2 Billion, marking just a 1% year-over-year increase and well below expectations. Notably, infrastructure revenue dipped by 7% across the quarter.

In a statement detailing the results, Krishna suggested the company had “faltered” and been taken unaware by rapidly changing enterprise spending habits.

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Put simply, customers have shifted their focus away from software spending toward infrastructure investments ahead of expected price increases.

AI infrastructure build-outs have