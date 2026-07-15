‘We did not adapt and move quickly enough’: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna laments enterprise spending pivot as company issues profit warning
The memory crisis has hit IBM hard as customers scramble to swerve price increases
IBM shares plummeted by more than 25% on Tuesday after the tech giant posted underwhelming preliminary second-quarter results.
In a profit warning released ahead of the company’s expected earnings call on 22 July, CEO Arvind Krishna attributed sluggish performance to the ongoing memory crisis and AI-related cybersecurity concerns.
Revenue for the quarter ending June came in at $17.2 Billion, marking just a 1% year-over-year increase and well below expectations. Notably, infrastructure revenue dipped by 7% across the quarter.
In a statement detailing the results, Krishna suggested the company had “faltered” and been taken unaware by rapidly changing enterprise spending habits.
Put simply, customers have shifted their focus away from software spending toward infrastructure investments ahead of expected price increases.
AI infrastructure build-outs have