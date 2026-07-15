European SMBs are leading the way in AI execution – here's why

European small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are bullish on generative AI, according to new research from SAS and IDC, and some are setting an example in how to nail adoption.

Analysis conducted by IDC on behalf of the data management firm shows SMBs across the region are executing AI deployments in a far more efficient manner to global counterparts.

In North America, for example, SMBs scored strongest in terms of planning and building, but many aren’t reaching full deployment.

This contrast suggests European organizations are making “stronger progress in operationalizing AI and embedding it into day-to-day operations”.

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A key factor in European SMB successes lies in readiness, according to the report. IT leaders across the region are prioritizing areas such as governance before diving head long into adoption projects.

“Organizations treating governance as a foundation rather than an obstacle are often the ones best positioned to execute,” said John Carey, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at SAS.

“The findings suggest European SMBs are taking a more operational approach to AI adoption – focusing not just on experimentation, but on putting the right structures in place to scale AI effectively.”