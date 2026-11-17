Cybersecurity has been an ongoing battle for every business since the dawn of the digital age. But as security professionals are fond of pointing out, when it comes to cyber attacks, it’s not a matter of if an organization gets breached, but when.

Even organizations like Marks & Spencer, with significant resources and well-developed security teams, are not immune. In April 2025, an attack widely attributed to the Scattered Spider group forced the retailer to suspend online orders for 46 days, and some services, such as click and collect, took around four months to return. M&S estimated the hit to its operating profit at around £300 million , most of it from lost sales during the disruption.

This sense of inevitability has driven a growing emphasis among security practitioners on not just cybersecurity, but cyber resilience. While the practice of cybersecurity is about preventing attackers from accessing sensitive information and exploiting systems in the first place, cyber resilience is more a measure of how well a business is able to carry on operations when a cyber attack happens, and recover in the wake of it.

What is cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is an incredibly broad umbrella term, covering everything from email spam filters to quantum cryptography, but the simplest definition is that it covers any technology designed to protect an organization’s devices, data, or infrastructure from unauthorized access or disruption. The threat is hardly niche: according to the UK government’s latest Cyber Security Breaches Survey , 43% of UK businesses experienced a breach or attack in the past year.

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Following the idea that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, cybersecurity mostly focuses on keeping attackers from ever getting into a company’s systems. Although some technologies are aimed at detecting and containing attackers already inside the network, much of the cybersecurity discipline is still focused on maintaining defenses at the perimeter.

That perimeter has become much harder to define, however. With staff working remotely and much of a company’s data living in cloud services and SaaS applications, many organizations now treat identity as their main line of defence, adopting zero trust principles that require every user and device to verify itself before accessing resources, wherever it’s connecting from.

Relatedly, Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found that while compromised credentials still feature in 39% of breaches, they’re no longer the most common way for the initial compromise to occur. Instead, exploiting software vulnerabilities was how attackers first gained access in 31% of breaches. AI is helping attackers move faster, in some cases turning newly disclosed flaws into working attacks within hours, which puts IT teams under growing pressure to patch quickly.

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For UK businesses, the government-backed Cyber Essentials scheme offers a useful checklist of security fundamentals: firewalls, secure configuration, user access control, malware protection, and keeping software up to date. Certification is a requirement for many public sector contracts, and the scheme provides a sensible baseline for any security strategy.

What is cyber resilience?

The cyber arms race between hackers and security teams has continued to escalate, however, and businesses are increasingly recognising that they won’t be able to successfully prevent every single attack. With this in mind, cyber resilience has become more popular in recent years as a way to support business continuity in the event of a hack.

Sitting alongside cybersecurity, cyber resilience is concerned with mitigating the impacts of an attack on the victim’s wider operations, ensuring that a breach doesn’t mean day-to-day business grinds to a halt. In practice, this approach is often two-fold: an emphasis on getting critical systems back up as quickly as possible, combined with damage control measures to limit what attackers can do once they’re inside.

Restoring systems to operation usually relies on a robust backup and recovery process – whether using cloud-based systems or on-premises storage arrays – prioritizing critical tools like internal databases, first-party applications, and identity systems such as Active Directory. This is particularly vital in mitigating attacks that include a ransomware component, and relies on having recent backups that can be restored quickly. Those backups also need to be isolated or immutable, as ransomware groups routinely target them first.

However, this isn’t helpful if those systems immediately get taken down again, which is where the second element comes into play. Having a robust incident response strategy (as well as the security operations and SIEM tools to support it) is essential for preventing attackers from freely moving through your network once an attack is in progress. Before bringing systems back online, security teams should focus on locking down lateral movement between systems and resetting credentials for privileged accounts to cut off any access attackers may already have.

What’s the difference between cybersecurity and cyber resilience?

The two concepts of cybersecurity and cyber resilience are very closely related, and share a significant overlap. Many aspects of resilience will be part of a CIO or CSO’s remit, for instance, and capabilities such as network segmentation, credential management, and incident response ultimately serve both functions. Even NIST’s own guidance draws the line in different places: its engineering guidance treats resilience as the broader concept, while its cybersecurity framework counts recovery as part of cybersecurity.

However, despite the commonalities, there are a few key distinctions between them. For one thing, while both elements will likely be managed from within an organization’s IT function, cyber resilience will require much closer collaboration with teams such as legal, operations, and communications departments, as well as top-level leadership.

In addition, resilience also applies to mitigating disruption that has nothing to do with cyber attacks; faulty software updates, external service outages, and issues with supply chain partners can test organizations’ resilience without any malicious activity whatsoever.

The two ideas also differ in how they measure success. Cybersecurity is predominantly defined by minimizing security exposure and vulnerabilities: applying software patches, implementing security best practices, and detecting incoming threats. Resilience, by contrast, is measured in terms of downtime and service interruption.

The core difference is that while cybersecurity is mainly about keeping attackers out, cyber resilience is about keeping systems up. The two may go hand in hand, but both should play an important role in your organization’s digital strategy.

Why does the distinction matter?

The distinction between cybersecurity and cyber resilience is important because while businesses are (rightfully) putting significant emphasis on protecting their infrastructure from attackers, most of the financial damage from cyber attacks comes from the downstream impacts rather than the breach itself. A cyber attack is never good, but when the cost of each hour of downtime can run to hundreds of thousands in lost revenue, getting systems live quickly really counts.

Despite this, only a quarter of UK businesses have a formal incident response plan in place, according to the same government survey. If organizations are solely focused on security at the expense of resilience, it can lead them to put all their energy into stopping attacks before they begin, with minimal contingencies for recovering after an attack. High-profile cases like M&S and Jaguar Land Rover , where a 2025 attack halted production for around five weeks, are highlighting the importance of rapid recovery. However, boards are starting to scrutinize recovery times.

Cyber insurance providers also now ask for certain backup processes and resilience measures as a condition of many policies, as well as security measures and patch management processes. Customers are also paying closer attention to continuity arrangements during procurement.

Regulators are increasingly putting recovery rules alongside protection. The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill would extend the UK’s existing duty to manage the security and resilience of critical systems to a much wider group of organizations, including managed service providers and data centres. The government has also said it will use the Bill to set supply chain requirements which could include continuity plans.

EU rules are more explicit still; NIS2 lists business continuity, backup management and crisis management among the measures organizations must have in place, and DORA requires financial firms to test regularly whether they can keep services running through a disruption, and brings their most critical ICT suppliers under direct regulatory oversight. For businesses that serve the financial sector or trade into the EU, the ability to recover may already be a compliance requirement.

None of this means resilience should come at the expense of frontline security measures, however. Indeed, most successful attacks still exploit familiar weaknesses, from unpatched systems and stolen credentials, to phishing emails. Every attack stopped at the door is one the business never has to recover from, and resilience works best alongside strong security hygiene as a safety net for when defenses fail.