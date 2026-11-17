Ask a Managed Service Provider (MSP) what their customers are talking about today and three topics dominate the conversation: ransomware, cyber insurance and compliance. What's changing, however, is who customers expect to provide the answers.

As cyber threats grow more complex and security skills remain in short supply, many organizations without an internal security lead are increasingly turning to their MSP for strategic guidance. The result is that MSPs are evolving from technology providers into trusted security advisers, effectively becoming a de facto CISO.

It's a significant opportunity for the channel, but it also brings greater responsibility. As customer expectations continue to rise, can MSPs meet the demands of this expanded role, and what will it mean for the future of managed services?

Why customers are looking to MSPs for security leadership

This shift is being driven by customers operating in an increasingly volatile threat landscape. A recent global study found that 65% of organizations experienced at least one breach in the past year, representing an 18% increase year-on-year, while 83% reported AI-driven attacks.

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Security is no longer a specialist concern. It's become a business-wide issue that influences everything from technology purchasing decisions to boardroom discussions.

As a result, organizations are increasingly turning to their managed service providers for advice and guidance on security matters. Many providers are now seeing prospective customers explicitly request virtual or fractional CISO services as part of the sales process. Organizations no longer want a supplier that simply keeps the lights on. They want a partner that can help them understand risk, prioritize investments and make informed security decisions.

The changing threat landscape has fundamentally reshaped the MSP-customer relationship. Historically, customers judged providers on availability, service levels and response times. Today, they expect MSPs to provide strategic guidance, identify and prioritise risks, interpret compliance obligations and advise on how to allocate often limited security budgets.

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Underlying this shift is a persistent shortage of cybersecurity talent. Demand for security skills continues to outpace supply, with studies estimating a global workforce gap of 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals. At the same time, experienced CISOs are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to recruit. Greater personal accountability, the fallout from high-profile breaches, and rising salary expectations have put senior security leadership beyond the financial reach of many organizations.

For schools, councils and SMEs operating with lean IT teams, hiring a dedicated CISO is often unrealistic. Instead, they turn to the provider already managing their technology environment. In many cases, the MSP becomes the closest thing they have to a security lead. However, there is a limit: accountability can’t be outsourced, so an MSP can never fill the CISO role.

What capabilities do MSPs need to possess?

For any service provider to credibly step into this role, they must have more than a good security stack. They must have the following capabilities:

Recognized credentials – Certifications such as Cyber Essentials and CREST provide evidence that security is a core discipline for the MSP, not an afterthought.

Full-scope tooling and data – A CISO is responsible for the entire estate, so MSPs must be able to continuously monitor, report, manage network security, manage endpoints across on-premises and cloud, manage identity and access, and handle backup and recovery.

Advisory depth – The MSP must be able to conduct risk assessments, develop policies, provide board reporting, and present a roadmap. It’s these abilities that separate a near-CISO service from a managed tooling service. Providers that offer this broader range are far better able to support customers strategically.

Plain English reporting – Customers need risks, evidence, and trends presented in business terms, not alert counts, so businesses can act on them. Service providers must be open about any conflicts of interest and recommend outcomes first and products second.

Independent oversight – MSPs should have the confidence to submit to external review, such as a penetration test or audit, so customers aren’t relying on a provider marking its own homework.

Only when these capabilities are evident can MSPs become more than a supplier of tools and move into the role of a partner a customer can rely on for judgement.

Will the trend continue?

All signs suggest it will. The growing desire among small and medium-sized organizations to adopt new technologies across their networks, in addition to an increasingly complex threat landscape, suggests this trend will continue.

Cyber insurers are already playing a role in accelerating this shift, increasingly asking smaller businesses for proof of appropriate security controls before providing or renewing cover. Security-capable MSPs can provide that evidence on the customer’s behalf, reducing the insurer's perceived risk and helping stabilize premiums.

AI is creating further demand for security expertise. On one hand, organizations want to embrace AI to improve productivity and drive innovation. On the other hand, they are facing a new wave of faster, more convincing attacks, as well as concerns around data governance, compliance, and risk. Many smaller IT teams simply don't have the capacity or expertise to manage these challenges alone, driving increased demand for managed detection and response services, strategic guidance and security advisory support.

At the same time, the cybersecurity skills shortage shows little sign of easing. With experienced security leaders increasingly difficult and expensive to recruit, virtual and fractional CISO services are becoming an attractive option for organizations that need access to security expertise but lack the budget or scale to justify a full-time appointment.

MSPs also face their own obligations. Regulations such as the UK Cyber Security Resilience Bill are expected to place greater emphasis on organizational cyber resilience and accountability. In preparation for this, forward-thinking providers should consider investing in dedicated security leadership and specialist expertise, both to strengthen their own security posture and to better support their small and medium-sized customers navigating an increasingly regulated environment.

At the other end of the spectrum, larger organizations will continue to invest in full-time, in-house CISO expertise, particularly as boards, trustees and governors remain responsible for cyber risk. Nevertheless, MSPs will remain trusted operational partners there, without needing to step into the CISO seat.

However, accountability ultimately remains with the organization itself. Cybersecurity responsibility can be supported, but it cannot be outsourced entirely. The providers that thrive will be those that successfully evolve from technology suppliers into trusted security advisers, helping customers navigate a security landscape that shows no sign of becoming simpler.