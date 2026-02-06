Europe's financial stability hinges on digital resilience, making DORA a critical new mandate for over 22,000 entities! This white paper details the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which requires financial and insurance entities and their critical ICT third-party service providers to implement measures to strengthen IT security and operational resilience, testing, third-party risk management, and information sharing) and maps specific Thales solutions—across Application Security, Data Security, and Identity & Access Management—to compliance requirements.

