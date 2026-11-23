‘Vibe-coded’ software is dramatically increasing organizations’ technical debt, with IT leaders warning that AI-enabled development risks dramatic increases in maintenance and support workloads.

Research conducted by Appian found that while AI tools have significantly shortened software development times , they have introduced risks in other areas.

AI has exploded in popularity within the past several years, and software development has become a common use-case. Coding assistants such as GitHub Copilot , Claude Code, and Codex , as well as platforms such as Lovable and Base44, allow developers to rapidly build new applications from scratch, or customize existing applications.

However, the practice of vibe coding generally results in applications with unique codebases, tech stacks, and dependencies which can make them difficult to maintain, secure and update.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

According to Appian, 96% of respondents expect this phenomenon to increase the technical debt within their organization, with more than half expecting deployment, support, and maintenance of AI-built applications to suck up at least 20% of their innovation budget within the next two years.

"Some people get so excited about ‘free’ software that they forget the risks,” said Appian CEO Matt Calkins. “Enterprises can now create tech debt faster than ever before."

Sprawling technical debt

More than 65% of respondents said they struggle to find technical support, documentation, or community guidance around these applications, and almost 70% reported that providing support and troubleshooting for AI-developed software incurred additional resource demands or costs that leaders hadn’t budgeted for.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The most important applications in enterprises need support,” Calkins added. “If you vibe-code them, there will be nobody to turn to when problems occur. Using AI to build applications on a commercial platform combines the speed of AI with the reliability of supported technology.”

More than 70% of leaders said that while AI-built software is faster to develop, it requires more time to test, troubleshoot, and integrate down the line.

Roughly two-thirds said that they found it challenging to keep vibe-coded software’s code, architecture, dependencies, and integrations up to date.

Another problem identified by IT leaders is the impact AI-powered software development has on shadow IT . More than half of survey respondents said that they were personally aware of employees using AI to build tools or functions that duplicated existing software capabilities.

Similarly, around 70% said that a set of shared foundations including data layers, middleware, and rulesets are in place for fewer than half of their AI-built applications.

However, while Appian’s research highlighted the risks that unrestricted vibe coding can pose, the company also stressed that “this is not the time to slow down AI-assisted development”.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.