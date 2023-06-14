How to build your resilience against application layer threats
Addressing security threats with a consolidated cloud-based platform approach
Security threats are on the rise and the application layer remains one of the most common attack vectors. Without a comprehensive set of tools to mitigate those threats your mission-critical web-properties remain at risk.
This on-demand webinar looks at how to address this with a consolidated cloud-based platform approach.
Watch now to learn more about:
- Most frequent attacks mitigated by Cloudflare
- Brute force account takeover and its surge globally
- DDoS attacks vs. application attacks: commonalities and differences
- Parts played by both bad bots and verified bots
- What is a modern place of API traffic - and ways of attacking it.
Provided by Cloudflare
