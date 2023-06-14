How to build your resilience against application layer threats

Security threats are on the rise and the application layer remains one of the most common attack vectors. Without a comprehensive set of tools to mitigate those threats your mission-critical web-properties remain at risk.

This on-demand webinar looks at how to address this with a consolidated cloud-based platform approach.

Watch now to learn more about:

Most frequent attacks mitigated by Cloudflare

Brute force account takeover and its surge globally

DDoS attacks vs. application attacks: commonalities and differences

Parts played by both bad bots and verified bots

What is a modern place of API traffic - and ways of attacking it.

Provided by Cloudflare