Embracing CI/CD and DevOps culture

Since the start of the DevOps movement, teams are the most collaborative they’ve ever been. Bringing development and operations teams together and automating code commit work has a number of advantages when it comes to growing your business.

Practices such as continuous integration, development, and deployment of software have enabled teams to move at pace and scale, but this is as much a cultural shift as it is a technical one.

CI/CD isn’t a silver bullet for productivity or error-free code - managers have to carefully assess and oversee operations for the best results, and good team communication is necessary.

In this episode, Rory is joined by Dylan Etkin, CEO and co-founder of software development firm Sleuth to explore the benefits of CI/CD and how businesses can avoid the pitfalls of adopting the framework.

Highlights

“When Continuous Delivery became a thing, a lot of folks assumed that it was going to be more dangerous. They assumed, “Oh, gosh, we're moving so quickly, we're not going to know what's going on, we're not going to get that sense of satisfaction because we're shipping all these little things and that's not very satisfying”. That we were going to create more incidents. And all of those assumptions were exactly wrong.”

“It's cultural. It's about the lines of communication that you have in place. It's about the tooling, but it's and then it's also about measuring and giving people visibility into this new speed that you've suddenly found. And if you don't take into account those other aspects, the transition will fail. I have seen that happen.”

“If we zoom it all the way back, you are transforming your organization into an organization of continuous learning. And that is the most powerful thing, right? That is something that isn't just code-related, that isn't just about shipping software. That's about the way you approach your business. And that is that can be huge and transformative if people lean in.”